Best streaming platform deals during Black Friday 2023: Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, and more

Amid the hustle and bustle of Black Friday 2023, bargain hunters are out looking to save as much money on products as they can. Alongside the usual suspects like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart, leading streaming services will also be stocked with irresistible limited-time deals that are sure to catch the eye of savvy shoppers.

This guide compiles all prominent promotions related to well-known streaming platforms available during this year's Black Friday sales.

Best Netflix, Hulu, and more streaming platform deals on Black Friday 2023

Netflix

The best Netflix deals on Black Friday (Image via Netflix)

While Netflix isn't offering any price cuts directly this Black Friday, a few third-party sellers are. Here are two top-notch deals to consider:

If you get AMC+ through Verizon Play+, you can get the added perk of receiving Netflix for free with a 1-year subscription.

Netflix Basic or Standard plans can be availed of at a reduced price ranging from $9.99 to $15.49 per month by T-Mobile users subscribed to Go5G or Go5G Plus.

Verizon offer link

T-Mobile offer link

Hulu

The best Hulu deals (Image via Hulu)

Offer : $0.99/month (for 1 year)

: $0.99/month (for 1 year) Offer ends: November 28, 2023

During this Black Friday period, Hulu is offering a great deal that allows you to subscribe to its ad-supported plan for just $0.99 a month for a year. By taking advantage of this promotion, you can save 87% of the price ($7) every month, which comes to a total of $84 a year when compared to Hulu's normal ad-included rate of $7.99 monthly.

Subscribing to this entry has perks since the promotion will only last until November 28, 2023. The deal is open to new customers as well as returning ones who haven't signed up within the previous month.

Offer link

Amazon Prime and Prime Video

The best Amazon Prime deals on (Image via Amazon )

Offer : Channels' prices start at $1.25/month

: Channels' prices start at $1.25/month Offer ends: December 3, 2023

Prime Video celebrates Black Friday with discounted channel subscriptions. You can buy into well-loved networks, from Starz to PBS Kids, and even Paramount Plus and AMC Plus. Each subscription starts at $1.25 per month. Furthermore, numerous in-demand channels will be available for just $1.50 per month.

Amazon Prime and Prime Video subscribers should keep in mind that these deals are going to end on December 3, 2023. Those who are not subscribed to either can try both services for free for one month.

Offer link

Paramount Plus

The best Paramount Plus deals (Image via Paramount Plus)

Offer : $1.99/month (for 3 months)

: $1.99/month (for 3 months) Offer ends: December 3, 2023

Paramount Plus subscribers can get their hands on an amazing Black Friday 2023 deal. You can have the option to pick between two benefiting plans: Essential and With Showtime. Pay only $1.99 for the Essential plan with ads, or subscribe to the ad-free Paramount Plus With Showtime for a mere $3.99 monthly, but only for three months.

Notably, Paramount Plus’ Essential plan costs $5.99 per month without any discounts, whereas the ad-free With Showtime plan costs $11.99 per month. Remember to take advantage of the sale before it expires on December 3, 2023.

HBO Max

The best HBO Max deals (Image via HBO)

Offer : $2.99/month (for 6 months)

: $2.99/month (for 6 months) Offer ends: November 27, 2023

HBO Max now lets you obtain a six-month subscription for just $2.99 per month if you are a new or returning user. It is a major discount, as the regular subscription costs $9.99 per month.

For a limited time, HBO is including an add-on as part of their ad-supported streaming plan, which offers access to a variety of fan-favorite shows, movies, and even live games. Importantly, the offer ends on November 27, 2023.

Offer link

