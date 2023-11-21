Is Apple doing Black Friday 2023? Deals, offers, and more explored

On 2023's Black Friday, it's common to find Apple devices at discounted rates. The company itself doesn't typically lower its prices, but various retailers have been known to offer deals on a range of products. Those who love Apple products can discover phenomenal savings from numerous merchants with a variety of extraordinary offerings.

Incredible Black Friday Apple deals from many outlets are rounded up in this article for the reader's convenience.

Best Apple MacBook deals and offers on Black Friday 2023

MacBook Air (2023) at $965 via Amazon

Original price : $1299

: $1299 Discounted price: $965

Right now, you can save a lot on Apple's latest MacBook Air laptop with Amazon's Black Friday offers. The price is now $965, a $334 discount from its original price.

Thanks to its lack of an internal fan, the 2023 MacBook Air offers quiet performance and up to 18 hours of battery life. Not to mention, the laptop's 1080p FaceTime HD camera ensures you'll look spiffy during video calls.

MacBook Air (2023): $965 (Amazon)

MacBook Pro M3 (14-inch) at $1449 via Best Buy

Original price : $1599

: $1599 Discounted price: $1449

The 2023 edition of the MacBook Pro by Apple is now available for purchase at Best Buy. With a marked-down price of $150 off its original value, you can snag this for only $1449.

Equipped with a Mini LED screen and 1080p webcam, the MacBook Pro flaunts a brighter display with a 120-Hz refresh rate. Moreover, it boasts a high-impedance headphone jack and an SD card slot and is armed with two USB-C ports that have Thunderbolt 4 and HDMI.

MacBook Pro M3 (14-inch): $1449 (Best Buy)

Best Apple iPad deals and offers on Black Friday 2023

Apple iPad (10th gen) at $345 via Amazon

Original price : $449

: $449 Discounted price: $345

Thanks to the Apple Black Friday sale, you can now acquire an iPad with Touch ID and lightning-fast Wi-Fi connectivity for only $345 on Amazon. This marks a savings of more than $100 off its original price, making the 10th-generation iPad an even more enticing purchase.

With an all-day battery charge, the first-generation Apple Pencil compatibility of this iPad offers powerful capabilities for creativity, staying connected, and productivity. Additionally, featuring a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, an A14 Bionic chip, and an all-screen design, this device delivers exceptional performance.

Apple iPad (10th gen): $345 (Amazon)

Apple iPad Air (5th gen) at $494.99 via Amazon

Original price : $599

: $599 Discounted price: $494.99

Thanks to Amazon's Apple Black Friday promotion, you can snatch up an iPad Air for an on-point price of $494.99 this week. It's an absolute steal, considering it's currently a serious bargain compared to other available devices. Also, the slashed price is nearly $105 off the initial listing.

The impressive iPad Air packs an M1 chip that guarantees smooth multitasking across all apps, even heavy-duty games. Its stunning 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display serves as an immersive backdrop for all your creative and gaming exploits.

Apple iPad Air (5th gen): $494.99 (Amazon)

Best Apple AirPods deals and offers on Black Friday 2023

Apple AirPods (2nd gen) at $89.99 via Walmart

Original price : $129

: $129 Discounted price: $89.99

Under $89.99, Walmart is offering the second generation of Apple AirPods as part of their Apple Black Friday deals. You'll be saving $39 since the original price is $129.

The AirPods's charging case can be charged simply by plugging it into an outlet. Unlike other headphones, there are no rubber tips on these. The listening time spans up to 24 hours when the case is fully charged.

Apple AirPods (2nd gen): $89.99 (Walmart)

Apple AirPods Max at $449.99 via Best Buy

Original price : $549.99

: $549.99 Discounted price: $449.99

The AirPods Max is one of the most prominent over-ear headphones in recent times. As part of the retail giant's Apple product deals, Best Buy is offering a fantastic opportunity to snag these wireless headphones for under $449.99. That's $100 off the original price.

The modern design of the Apple AirPods Max is a standout feature, and it's equally impressive for its exceptional noise cancellation and spatial audio capabilities. Surprisingly, its long-lasting comfort is also noteworthy. Additionally, purchasers are gifted with a free three-month subscription to both Apple TV+ and Apple Music.

Apple AirPods Max: $449.99 (Best Buy)

Looking for the best Black Friday Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max deals in 2023? Check out some of the most prominent options on Black Friday 2023.