New AirPods Max rumored ahead of Apple October 30 event; but isn't coming anytime soon

In 2024, Apple intends to unveil the latest edition of its over-ear headphones, AirPods Max, consisting of a swap to a USB-C port and additional color choices. By comparison, the AirPods Pro have undergone multiple variations in their hardware and software since debuting.

The previous iteration of the AirPods Max headphones, released in December 2020, has yet to undergo any alterations.

The anticipated 'Scary Fast' event of the tech giant on October 30, 2023, could showcase new iMac and MacBook Pro models. A probable surprise could be the launch of improved versions of their famous AirPods. On the other hand, no declaration about the AirPods Max should be expected from the event.

Apple reportedly bringing a new and improved version of AirPods Max in 2024

Later next year, Apple may add USB-C and fresh colors to the AirPods Max, according to previous Bloomberg reports. Some of the previous assumptions were that this would coincide with updates to align it with AirPods Pro features.

However, it appears this won't be the case. Mark Gurman revealed in a recent Power On newsletter that the headphones won't see a significant update from Apple. Even the generation number won't be altered, according to the current plans.

Gurman notes the possibility of Apple's plans changing, however. The motivation behind the hardware refresh appears to mainly stem from complying with European Commission regulations, which require the implementation of USB-C for charging accessories such as headphones.

Furthermore, Gurman has hinted at a potential update for AirPods Max, which currently relies on a Lightning port. It appears that this upcoming update will be similar to the USB-C version of the AirPods Max that was released in September.

One interesting detail is that this new iteration will continue to operate with the H1 chip as opposed to the H2 chip. AirPods Pro's advanced software features, such as Personalized Volume, Conversational Awareness, and support for the 'Siri' wake word, won't be available on older models despite the release of iOS 17. That means the old AirPods won't support Adaptive Audio.

Seemingly, customers could be left disappointed as no improvements are slated for the charging case design and with the exclusion of the Precision Finding U1 chip from the product. Additionally, other improvements for the $550 headphones are not on the horizon.

Apple's October launch event date and time for all regions

Apple has announced their launch event will be held on October 30, 2023, at 5 pm PT. Here is the schedule for different regions:

PT (Los Angeles) : 5 pm, October 30

: 5 pm, October 30 EST (New York) : 8 pm, October 30

: 8 pm, October 30 BRT (Brasilia) : 9 pm, October 30

: 9 pm, October 30 BST (London) : 1 am, October 31

: 1 am, October 31 CEST (Paris) : 2 am, October 31

: 2 am, October 31 SAST (Johannesburg) : 2 am, October 31

: 2 am, October 31 GST (Dubai) : 4 am, October 31

: 4 am, October 31 IST (New Delhi) : 5:30 am, October 31

: 5:30 am, October 31 KST (Seoul) : 9 am, October 31

: 9 am, October 31 AEST (Sydney): 10 am, October 31

You can catch the official live stream on Apple's official website and the YouTube channel.