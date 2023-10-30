Will USB-C AirPods (4th gen) launch at Apple October 30 event? Rumors explored

On October 30, 2023, Apple will be hosting its ‘Scary Fast' event, anticipated to unveil new MacBook Pro and iMac models. It's possible that the tech giant is planning significant upgrades to another popular product line, AirPods, alongside the expected refresh of several Mac models. Rumors suggest that AirPods are in line for a complete "end-to-end" overhaul, bringing a slew of new updates to the entire product line.

The truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones have enjoyed massive success, so it's exciting to see what changes may be in store. At Apple's October 30 event, there could be a launch of the USB-C AirPods (4th generation), and within this piece, we will explore every rumor surrounding this release.

Apple is expected to unveil USB-C AirPods (4th gen) at October 30 event

Mark Gurman's Bloomberg report revealed that Apple plans to release new editions of their entry-level AirPods in 2024 and a new AirPods Pro in 2025. Both models will include a revamped earbud design, updated case aesthetics, and audio quality enhancements. A rumored addition includes Active Noise Cancellation, which has only been available in AirPods Pro and AirPods Max.

A case equipped with speakers for the higher version of regular AirPods may be coming, according to Gurman. Furthermore, the company might discontinue the 2nd and 3rd generations of AirPods and unveil two distinct versions of the 4th generation AirPods, with different prices.

Importantly, the company has exciting plans to bring a new and improved version of the top-of-the-line AirPods Max headphones in 2024.

Last month, the iPhone 15 series, Apple's latest smartphone lineup, was released with USB Type-C ports, putting an end to the typical Lightning port. As part of their transition away from the Lightning port, all upcoming models of AirPods, including the new AirPods Max, will feature USB Type-C charging.

At the upcoming October 30 launch event, it is highly likely that we will see the unveiling of AirPods (4th generation). However, do not anticipate any announcements regarding the AirPods Max.

How to watch Apple's October 30 launch event

On October 30, 2023, at 5 pm PT, the tech giant will host the launch event. All information regarding the event timings for all various regions is provided below:

PT (Los Angeles) : 5 pm, October 30

: 5 pm, October 30 EST (New York) : 8 pm, October 30

: 8 pm, October 30 BRT (Brasilia) : 9 pm, October 30

: 9 pm, October 30 BST (London) : 1 am, October 31

: 1 am, October 31 CEST (Paris) : 2 am, October 31

: 2 am, October 31 SAST (Johannesburg) : 2 am, October 31

: 2 am, October 31 GST (Dubai) : 4 am, October 31

: 4 am, October 31 IST (New Delhi) : 5:30 am, October 31

: 5:30 am, October 31 KST (Seoul) : 9 am, October 31

: 9 am, October 31 AEST (Sydney): 10 am, October 31

You can catch the live stream on Apple's official website and the official YouTube channel.