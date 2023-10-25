Apple October 30 event time for all regions, new MacBook, and more

October is bringing a surprise special event from Apple, entirely centered around the Mac. Refreshing the lineup, the tech giant is anticipated to release several new Macs. Proof of focus on the Mac comes directly from the brand's website, which shows the Apple logo turning into the Mac Finder icon against a black background. Some of the recent rumors suggest there will be an announcement of a new iMac and a MacBook Pro.

If you're wondering about the schedule for Apple's October event and other aspects of it, this piece has you covered.

Apple October 30 event time for all regions

On Monday, October 30, at 5 pm PT, Apple will have its second fall event for 2023, which was recently announced. Additional information regarding the event timings for all major regions is provided below:

PT (Los Angeles) : 5 pm, October 30

: 5 pm, October 30 EST (New York) : 8 pm, October 30

: 8 pm, October 30 BRT (Brasilia) : 9 pm, October 30

: 9 pm, October 30 BST (London) : 1 am, October 31

: 1 am, October 31 CEST (Paris) : 2 am, October 31

: 2 am, October 31 SAST (Johannesburg) : 2 am, October 31

: 2 am, October 31 GST (Dubai) : 4 am, October 31

: 4 am, October 31 IST (New Delhi) : 5:30 am, October 31

: 5:30 am, October 31 KST (Seoul) : 9 am, October 31

: 9 am, October 31 AEST (Sydney): 10 am, October 31

You can watch the livestream of the event on Apple's official website and their official YouTube channel. You can keep track of the October 2023 event by referring to the countdown shown below:

October event is reportedly set to unveil a new MacBook

Rumors suggest the upcoming October event will feature new Macs in the limelight. These are projected to be the 24-inch iMac, the 13-inch MacBook Pro, and perhaps even a fresh 13-inch MacBook Air. Additionally, the much-talked-about M3 chip is touted to make an appearance finally. This aligns with the 'Scary Fast' theme of the event.

For the upcoming October event, the invite flaunts a non-moving Apple logo, while the webpage features a GIF on a loop showing a switch from the tech giant's logo to the Finder app's dark design. As per tradition, the online October event will be prerecorded and solely virtual, with no live audience.

Some of the whispers suggest that a revamped iteration of the 24-inch iMac may surface since it still houses the M1 Silicon chip. Although MacBook Air updates are unlikely, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman speculates that a revamped 13-inch MacBook Pro, possibly accompanied by a fresh 14-inch MacBook Pro and 16-inch MacBook Pro, may welcome new chips.

IMac and MacBook Pro models may adopt the 3-nanometer M3 chip lineup following an uncertain refresh focus.