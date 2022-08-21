Dateline NBC: What did Charles Manson do and how did he die?

Dateline NBC's upcoming episode will cover the grisly murders committed by Charles Manson's followers at the 10050 Cielo Drive on August 8, 1969. The episode, titled The Summer of Manson, will feature the murder of actress Sharon Tate and other occupants of the residence that shook the world.

In addition to being a criminal conspirator, Manson was also an aspiring musician and his failed stints in Hollywood were also part of the reason behind his shocking crimes. His early traumatic experiences in life also contributed to the decades of crimes he engaged in.

Born on November 12, 1934 in Ohio, Charles Manson had a teen mother and a father who abandoned them before he was born. He grew up in an abusive and neglectful environment. As a result, by the age of 13, he began committing petty crimes, including robbery.

In 1949, he endured s*xual assault and abuse at the Indiana Boys School and eventually, he began committing the same on other boys after numerous attempts to escape. Ultimately, he was transferred to the Ohio Federal Reformatory in 1952.

He spent much of the decade spanning 1957 to 1967 in suspended sentences, probation violations, and imprisonments. He went on to briefly become a pimp and got married to a s*x worker, whilst also exploring his chances in Hollywood.

He took guitar lessons and developed ambitions to become a singer-songwriter, but producers who worked with him described him as an "unmitigated disaster."

While making inroads with music producers and actors in Hollywood, one of the most valuable connections Manson made was Dennis Wilson of the Beach Boys, through two of his female followers. Wilson eventually introduced him to Terry Melcher, a record producer who lived at 10050 Cielo Drive.

In June 1969, Melcher told Manson that he wouldn't be signing him to a record deal, thus making it clear that Manson's dreams of Hollywood stardom were over that summer.

He was aware that Melcher and his girlfriend had moved out of the Beverly Hills home, which was now being occupied by filmmaker Roman Polanski and his wife and actress Sharon Tate.

On August 8, 1969, he ordered his commune to visit the residence and kill everyone.

Dateline NBC: The Summer of Manson - Charles Manson was sentenced to death

In a trial that lasted for nine-and-a-half months, Manson and his female followers, who partook in the Tate-LaBianca murders, were sentenced to death on March 29, 1971. The Manson murder trial was the longest in American history when it occurred and the most publicized criminal case of the 20th century.

On January 1, 2017, while being held at the Corcoran Prison, Manson was rushed to Mercy Hospital in downtown Bakersfield because of gastrointestinal bleeding. He was returned to prison on January 6 and was admitted to the hospital again on November 15, 2017. Ultimately, he died from cardiac arrest resulting from respiratory failure, brought on by colon cancer, on November 19.

