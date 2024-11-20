Based on a True Story season 2: Release date, cast, where to watch and more

Based on a True Story season 2 will debut on Peacock on Thursday, November 21, 2024. The streaming platform will release all eight episodes simultaneously. Viewers can start watching the series at 12:00 am PT or 3:00 am ET, provided they subscribe to Peacock.

Created by Craig Rosenberg, the dark comedy thriller continues its journey into true-crime satire with returning cast members and new twists. Peacock officially announced the new season on August 28, 2024.

Based on a True Story season 2 picks up a few months after Ava and Nathan Bartlett become parents. The storyline follows their return to investigating homicides alongside their former serial killer-turned-friend, Matt. Season 2 delves into Ava's endeavor to reconcile her love for true crime with her family life, featuring new characters and intriguing mysteries.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from Based on a True Story season 1. Reader's discretion is advised.

Based on a True Story season 2: Release date and time

The premiere of season 2 of Based on a True Story will be on Peacock on Thursday, November 21, 2024. The table below lists the release date and time of the upcoming episodes alongside the corresponding time zones.

Time Zone Date Time Pacific Time Thursday, November 21, 2024 12 am Central Time Thursday, November 21, 2024 2 am Eastern Time Thursday, November 21, 2024 3 am British Summer Time Thursday, November 21, 2024 8 am Indian Standard Time Thursday, November 21, 2024 12:30 pm Central European Summer Time Thursday, November 21, 2024 9 am Australian Central Time Thursday, November 21, 2024 4:30 pm

Cast of Based on a True Story season 2

The main cast of Based on a True Story season 2 includes Kaley Cuoco as Ava Bartlett, Chris Messina as Nathan Bartlett, and Tom Bateman as Matt Pierce. Cuoco is known for her roles in The Big Bang Theory and The Flight Attendant.

Messina, widely recognized for The Mindy Project, portrays the character of Nathan. Bateman, from Death on the Nile, reprises his role as the complex Matt.

Among the fresh additions are Liana Liberato as Tory, Ava's sister, and Melissa Fumero as Drew, her friend. The other cast includes Natalia Dyer and Priscilla Quintana, adding a mix of known and new faces.

All About Based on a True Story season 2

Based on a True Story season 2 continues the story of Ava and Nathan Bartlett, who are now balancing their love of true crime with the responsibilities of parenthood. When new murders occur, the couple, who are resolute in their efforts to avoid danger, is once again entangled in the chaos.

This time, their friend Matt, a former serial killer, plays a critical role in investigating the mysteries. Concurrently, the plot is further complicated by the involvement of Tory, Ava's sister, in Matt's life.

The season explores the more sinister aspects of crime, examining the motivations behind killers and the consequences of their actions on the families of their victims. Ava employs TikTok as a platform for her investigations, which is indicative of her changing character. The second season enhances the stakes while preserving the series' essence, incorporating dark humor and shocking twists.

Season one, which commenced on June 8, 2023, allowed viewers to witness Ava and Nathan's podcasting adventures and their unintentional encounter with a murderer.

The characters and their issues are further explored in season two, expanding upon these concepts.

Producer and director

Universal Content Productions produces the series, and Craig Rosenberg, the creator of Based on a True Story, continues to serve as the series creator, combining suspense and satire. His involvement ensures the narrative maintains its engagement as it explores themes of relationships and crime.

About season 1

The first season of Based on a True Story introduced Ava and Nathan as an ordinary couple navigating their love for true crime. Their podcast about real-life murder cases spiraled into chaos when they discovered their plumber, Matt, was a serial killer. The eight-episode season set the tone with its mix of humor, suspense, and a deep dive into the true-crime obsession.

Based on a True Story season 1 is available to stream on Peacock TV, and Based on a True Story season 2 will be available to stream on Peacock TV from November 21, 2024.

