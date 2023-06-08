Where was Based on a True Story shot? Filming locations of Peacock's dark comedy series explored

Based on a True Story, Peacock's latest comedy series, has captivated audiences with its unique blend of humor, thrills, and obsession with true crime. Starring Kaley Cuoco, Chris Messina, Tom Bateman, Priscilla Quintana, and Liana Liberato, the show takes viewers on a wild ride through the twisted minds of three strangers brought together by their shared fascination with real-life crimes.

Filmed primarily in Los Angeles County, California, the series utilizes the city's diverse locations to craft a narrative that is as authentic as it is entertaining. As such, let's explore the iconic sites that set the stage for this darkly comedic tale premiers on Peacock on June 8, 2023.

The city of Los Angeles becomes the haunting backdrop of Based on a True Story

A significant portion of Based on a True Story was filmed in Los Angeles County, California, with the production team carefully selecting various neighborhoods and suburbs across the county to capture the essence of the story. Los Angeles itself plays a vital role in the series, almost becoming a character that mirrors the ambitions, aspirations, and dark underbelly of the protagonists.

From bustling streets to quiet corners, the city's diverse landscape serves as a haunting backdrop as the characters navigate their obsession with true crime.

Griffith Observatory

One of the notable filming locations is the Griffith Observatory. This iconic landmark, perched atop Griffith Park, provides a stunning setting for several scenes in the show, including the gripping opening credits. With its panoramic views of the city and its association with astronomy and exploration, the Griffith Observatory adds a layer of intrigue and mystique to the series.

Hollywood Walk of Fame

Another familiar location featured in the show is the Hollywood Walk of Fame. This world-renowned tourist destination becomes a backdrop for key moments in Based on a True Story. As the characters navigate the streets adorned with stars, Hollywood's glitz and glamor merge with the series's darkly comedic tone, creating a captivating juxtaposition.

Santa Monica Pier and Venice Beach Boardwalk

The Santa Monica Pier and the Venice Beach Boardwalk bring a touch of coastal charm to Based on a True Story. In one scene, the characters walk leisurely along the Santa Monica Pier, embracing the ocean breeze and the vibrant atmosphere. The lively Venice Beach Boardwalk also makes an appearance as the characters go rollerblading, infusing the series with the colorful energy of this popular beachfront location.

Universal Studios

In addition to the various real-life locations, Based on a True Story utilized the facilities of Universal Studios in Universal City. This renowned television and film studio complex provided a versatile and convenient setting for the production. With numerous sound stages, backlots, and other amenities, Universal Studios offered a seamless filming experience for the creators and the cast.

Final thoughts

Based on a True Story brings together comedy, thrilling plotlines, and an exploration of obsession with true crime. From the iconic Griffith Observatory to the bustling streets of Hollywood and the beachside charm of Santa Monica and Venice Beach, the filming locations showcase the richness and versatility of Los Angeles as a backdrop for storytelling.

So, next time viewers watch Based on a True Story, keep an eye out for these iconic locations that add depth and character to the darkly comedic tale set against the backdrop of the City of Angels.

Poll : 0 votes