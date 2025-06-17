How is Bride Hard related to Pitch Perfect? Details explored

Bride Hard is a new American action comedy set to hit theaters on June 20, 2025. Directed by Simon West, the film stars Rebel Wilson as Sam, a secret agent who finds herself in an unusual mission, being the maid of honor at her best friend’s wedding.

Sam's mission goes wrong very quickly when mercenaries show up at the wedding and take the guests hostage. Even though she's not used to it, she fights back by dodging bullets in heels, taking down bad guys, and dealing with emotional bridesmaids and strict wedding planners.

As she tries to keep her identity a secret while dealing with the chaos, she learns that the real threat may be closer to home than she thought. Fans are interested in the movie not only because of its plot but also because it brings back Pitch Perfect stars, Rebel Wilson and Anna Camp. So, the projects aren't related in terms of storyline, but the upcoming movie marks the reunion of the two actresses.

Fans of the musical comedy series are excited to see the duo back together on screen, this time with guns and gowns instead of a cappella battles.

The connection between Bride Hard and Pitch Perfect

Bride Hard brings Rebel Wilson and Anna Camp back together after their widely loved performances in the Pitch Perfect trilogy.

In the 2012 film Pitch Perfect, Wilson played the fan-favorite “Fat Amy,” known for her quirky confidence and comedic timing, while Camp portrayed Aubrey, the uptight leader of the Barden Bellas.

Bride Hard, on the other hand, brings the two actresses in a wildly different setting. Sam is a skilled secret agent who has to go undercover as a bridesmaid. Rebel Wilson essays the role of Sam whereas Anna Camp plays Betsy, the bride at the center of the chaos and Sam's best friend.

The plot stays focused on their relationship, even though the settings change from college campuses and singing competitions to high-profile weddings and shootouts.

With no solid updates on a potential fourth installment in the a cappella saga, Bride Hard acts as a fun reunion in its own right, giving fans the chance to see their favorite duo share the screen again, even if the music has been replaced with machine guns and wedding drama.

More about Bride Hard

Bride Hard is directed by Simon West, known for action classics like Lara Croft: Tomb Raider. The script is penned by Shaina Steinberg, who also co-developed the story with CeCe Pleasants.

The film was first announced in May 2023 and was primarily filmed in Savannah, Georgia. Because of the SAG-AFTRA strike in 2023, the film got a temporary agreement that let production keep going, as reported by Deadline in July 2023.

While filming, Rebel Wilson got an injury on set when a gun prop accidentally hit her in the face, and she needed stitches. During an interview with Access Hollywood, published on June 13, 2025, Wilson shared:

"It was just a freak accident and my nose got split open."

Distribution for Bride Hard was secured in stages. Signature Entertainment acquired UK and Ireland rights in September 2023, while Magenta Light Studios picked up U.S. rights in January 2025. Ryan Shore composed the music for this movie. Moreover, Magenta Light Studios, the same group that made Strange Darling, produced the project.

Alongside Wilson and Camp, the movie features Da’Vine Joy Randolph as Lydia, Anna Chlumsky as Virginia, Justin Hartley as Chris, and Stephen Dorff as Kurt. Other cast members include Gigi Zumbado, Sam Huntington, Sherry Cola, and Michael O'Neill.

The film will debut in theaters on June 20, 2025.

