Who featured as guest stars in Tires season 2? Details explored

Tires season 2, featuring 12 episodes, premiered on June 5 on Netflix. The comedy series is created and written by Shane Gillis, Steve Gerben and John McKeever. Gillis and Gerben appear in the series as Shane and Will, respectively, while McKeever serves as the show's director. The show's second installment features guest stars like Vince Vaughn, Jon Lovitz, and others.

Tires season 2 is produced by Michael Amodio and Melissa Demino. Brandon James, Brian Stern, Kenneth Slotnick, and Becky Astphan are among the executive producers. The show's official synopsis, as per Netflix, reads:

"Auto repair shop antics keep a hapless but optimistic manager and his unserious crew of mechanics from boosting sales in this raunchy workplace comedy."

Vince Vaughn, Jon Lovitz, and other guest stars in Tires season 2

1) Veronika Slowikowska as Kelly Miller

Veronika Slowikowska stars as Kelly in Tires season 2 (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Shane starts dating Kelly Miller soon after meeting her at his auto repair garage. They bond well due to their similar sensibilities, but the relationship ends because of Shane's insecurities.

Veronika Slowikowska is mostly recognized for playing Shanice in the comedy horror series What We Do in the Shadows from 2019 to 2020. She also starred as Greta Hanson in Homeschooled, Amber Whitelaw in EZRA, and Davey in Davey & Jonesie's Locker.

The 29-year-old actress also appeared in 2022's comedy-drama film I Like Movies and the romantic comedy EXmas, starring Leighton Meester and Robbie Amell.

2) Vince Vaughn as Mike

Vince Vaughn as seen in Tires season 2 (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Businessman Mike meets Will and Shane at the Tri-State Mid Market Tire Expo in episode 6, and ends up giving Shane a much-needed pep talk.

In his career, Vince Vaughn has starred in comedies like Nonnas, Wedding Crashers, Starsky & Hutch, Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, Mr. & Mrs. Smith and The Break-Up. He has also played dramatic roles in Hacksaw Ridge, Into the Wild, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, etc.

Vaughn is best remembered for playing Freddy Funkhouser in Curb Your Enthusiasm and Frank Semyon in True Detective. He also had guest starring roles in shows like S*x and the City, Doogie Howser, M.D., Going to California and 21 Jump Street, among others.

3) Jon Lovitz as an irate customer

An image of Jon Lovitz from Tires season 2 (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Jon Lovitz appears in season 2's premiere episode, Bonus Money, as an angry customer visiting the Valley Forge Automotive Center.

Lovitz rose to prominence as a cast member on NBC's sketch comedy series Saturday Night Live from 1985 to 1990. During his stint, he earned two Primetime Emmy Award nominations for 'Outstanding Individual Performance in a Variety Program' in 1986 and 1987.

He has guest-starred in Seinfeld, New Girl, Friends, The Goldbergs, Two and a Half Men, and Just Shoot Me!, among other shows. Lovitz has also appeared on game shows like The New Celebrity Apprentice and The $100,000 Pyramid. His film credits include A League of Their Own, The Producers, The Stepford Wives, etc.

4) Ron White as Ron Dobbins

Ron White as seen in Tires season 2 (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Ron Dobbins appears in the last two episodes of Tires season 2.

Ron White is a stand-up comedian and actor who portrayed Phil Valentine in the Showtime series Roadies, Captain Morgan in Reno 911!, Rusty in Kath & Kim, and Spain Dollarhyde in 12 Miles of Bad Road.

On the big screen, White was seen as Detective Samson in Horrible Bosses, Tom in S*x and the City 2, and Sheriff Red Wright in 12 Mighty Orphans.

5) Steph Tolev as Barb

An image of Steph Tolev as Barb in Tires season 2 (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Steph Tolev's character, Barb, appears in episode 2 of Tires season 2 as Dave's unhinged wife.

Tolev, a Canadian actress and comedian, created the sketch comedy group Ladystache with Allison Hogg. Her television appearances include Hacks, This Fool, The Movie Show, Kwaczala, Corporate, Bit Playas, Gary and His Demons, Extreme Babysitting, etc.

She has also acted in films like Drugstore June, Old Dads, and The Duchess of Cancun.

Viewers can watch both seasons of Tires only on Netflix.

