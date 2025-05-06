"Saturday Night Live is such a unique group": John Oliver explains why he thinks a UK version of SNL is a "terrible idea"

A UK edition of Saturday Night Live is coming to Sky Max and NOW in 2026, but Last Week Tonight host John Oliver doesn't think it was such a good idea. He downright called the project a "terrible idea" during an interview on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Monday, May 5, 2025.

Sky and NBC announced the all-British version of the sketch show last month, banking on the popularity of the show. SNL celebrated its 50th anniversary earlier this year, a testament to its longevity. So, Meyers asked Oliver why he thinks a Saturday Night Live UK is such a terrible idea, to which the fellow TV host said:

"Well, it just sounds like a bad...we have had sketch comedy before. And, it just feels like Saturday Night Live is such a unique group."

John Oliver also likened the American sketch show to a "cult," adding:

"I'm trying not to say that word. It's a cult. And so I don't know how you can impose that cult onto the UK."

John Oliver also playfully dished on the SNL cast and crew for traditionally pulling an all-nighter on Tuesdays to prepare for the week's show. When Meyers, who was cast in SNL from 2001 to 2014, asked him what he thought was the most "cult-like thing" about the series, he responded with a question asking about when the cast usually "stay up all night."

Meyers confirmed that it's on Tuesdays, to which John Oliver replied:

"That's ridiculous. I'm saying that's the kind of a thing a cult leader would make you do, 'Uh, we stay up all night in Tuesdays, by the way.'"

What to know about the upcoming UK version of Saturday Night Live as John Oliver calls it a "terrible idea"

Sky and NBC announced in a joint statement on April 10, 2025, that the late-night comedy showcase Saturday Night Live will be coming to the UK in 2026. It will also be available in Ireland next year. According to the statement, there will be a star-studded lineup of hosts to take the stage and declare, "Live from London, it's Saturday Night!"

Sky Studios CEO Cecile Frot-Coutaz said as part of the announcement:

"The [US] show has discovered and nurtured countless comedy and musical talents over the years and we are thrilled to be partnering with Lorne and the SNL team to bring an all-British version of the show to UK audiences next year—all Live from London on Saturday night!"

As mentioned, it will be based in London and will follow the original's format of "live, fast-paced style." However, the new iteration of the sketch show will feature a core of "the funniest British comedians around," other hosts, and musical guests. SNL creator Lorne Michaels will also be part of the UK project as the executive producer. She will remain in the same capacity for the show in the US too.

Details about the cast members, planned roster of hosts and musical guests, and the exact premiere date of the show are yet to be announced.

SNL UK, while John Oliver doesn't think it's a good idea, as he said on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Monday, May 5, marks one of the many iterations of the show over the years. The sketch comedy series has been reproduced across the world in Egypt, China, Spain, Germany, Italy, Japan, and South Korea, per Entertainment Weekly.

