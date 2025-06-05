Wicked: For Good trailer released: Details explored about the upcoming movie featuring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande 

Wicked: For Good brings the conclusion to the story of Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda (Ariana Grande) as the second part of the series. The trailer was released on June 4, 2025.

The film is filled with chaos, challenges, and tough decisions. It picks up after Wicked (2024), showing Elphaba becoming the "Wicked Witch" while Glinda stays behind. The sequel explores the consequences of their choices and how they must work together for a better future.

Wicked: For Good, which also stars Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum, Jonathan Bailey, Marissa Bode, and others, is set to release on November 21, 2025.

Exploring the trailer of Wicked: For Good

After achieving her childhood dream of joining the Wizard of Oz and finding a true friend in Glinda, Elphaba's wishes come to dust at the end of Wicked (2024). She discovers the facade of the Wizard and Madame Morrible, who silenced innocent animals and framed them as the enemy of Oz. These revelations prompted Elphaba to defy her idols, becoming the infamous 'Wicked Witch'.

Wicked: For Good takes the story ahead from this point, as seen in the recently released trailer. It begins with Glinda, living a life of popularity in Oz, feeling the presence of her friend Elphaba. Calling her over before dangers arrive, Elphaba's appearance at her residence is briefly hinted.

The trailer then gives a glimpse of the Wicked Witch's life after she takes off from the Emerald City at the end of Wicked. Living a secluded life in the Ozian forest, she announces her war against the Wizard by stating that it was all just between her and the Wizard.

A still from Wicked: For Good (Image via YouTube/@UniversalPictures)

The trailer shows glimpses of what happens after the main events. Elphaba becomes the most feared person in Oz, while Glinda is seen as a symbol of Good. Madame Morrible keeps lying to the people about Elphaba, and Prince Fiyero leads a team to find her, though it’s unclear if he’s secretly helping her.

The Wizard is shown hiding behind his lies, while Elphaba stands up to him and fights back. Glinda looks worried, missing her friend and thinking about her safety, as she’s one of the few who know the truth about Elphaba.

In a rendezvous of the two best friends, Glinda voices her hope of what they could do together, hinting at the need for both to join hands and bring hope to Oz's future. Chases, fights, and emotional revelations will unfold in the movie as the true pals will come together for the greater good in Wicked: For Good.

A return of Elphaba and Glinda after the success of Wicked

A still from Wicked: For Good (Image via YouTube/@UniversalPictures)

The upcoming film continues the fantasy tale of Elphaba and Glinda, who were first introduced on the silver screen through the film Wicked (2024). The first part of the series garnered significant appreciation from critics and the global audience.

Directed by Jon M. Chu, Wicked received a total of ten nominations at the 97th Academy Awards and won the Oscars for Production Design and Costume Design. Wicked has grossed around $750 million at the global theatres. The cast and crew also received nominations and awards at the Golden Globe Awards, Critics' Choice Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards, and more.

The films are an adaptation of the musical Wicked: The Untold Story of the Witches of Oz. Stephen Schwartz is credited for the lyrics and music of the play, and Winnie Holzman wrote the musical's book. It is adapted further from Gregory Maguire's novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West (1995). Wicked: For Good becomes an anticipated release for the global audience who await to see how the best friends of Oz save the day.

Wicked: For Good will release in theatres on November 21, 2025.

