“Say goodbye to that eternal sunshine tour”- Fans react as Ariana Grande is set to star in ‘Meet The Parents 4’ with Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro

Ariana Grande has joined Robert De Niro and Ben Stiller in Universal’s Meet the Parents 4, slated for release on November 25, 2026, as per a report by The Hollywood Reporter on May 30. John Hamburg, the writer of the franchise’s previous films is the director and has also penned the screenplay. Ariana Grande will portray the "ball-busting" fiancée to the son of Stiller and Teri Polo’s characters. Original cast members Blythe Danner and Polo are expected to return pending finalized deals.

Pop culture account @PopBase took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the news and fans were swift to react to it.

"Say goodbye to that eternal sunshine tour," tweeted a user, referencing her upcoming concert series.

"ETERNAL SUNSHINE TOUR CANCELLED???????????" questioned a user.

"Oh so we’re actually never getting eternal sunshine/positions tour" tweeted a user.

"WE NEED THE TOUR BEFORE" wrote a user.

"She said f*ck the tour" said a user.

Despite fans' disappointment about the tour, many were happy to see Ariana get back into acting. They expressed their support with encouraging tweets.

ARIANA IS SECURING THAT SECOND OSCAR NOM" wrote a user.

"ACTRESS ARIANA LETS GOOO" tweeted a user.

"Yet another iconic role for Ariana, she will be getting another Oscar nomination!" said another one.

"She’s really in her movie star era I love that for her" stated a user.

"Ariana’s comedic timing has always been underrated. This is SUCH a good move. She’s gonna crush it!" expressed a user.

"Ariana balancing music and acting. I love it. She’s so versatile" wrote another one.

Ariana Grande’s casting follows her Oscar-nominated role as Glinda in 2023’s Wicked, which earned $800 million globally and secured her Golden Globe, SAG, BAFTA and Oscar nominations.

She will reprise the role in Wicked: Part Two (November 21, 2025) as per The Hollywood Reporter. Though she had been offered projects by Universal, Sony, and Warner Bros. post-Wicked, Ariana Grande declined all until this comedy film came along.

Notably, Grande's acting career began on Nickelodeon’s Victorious.

Ariana Grande's career pivot: From musical icon to comedy anchor

Ariana during the "Wicked" New York Premiere - Image via: Getty

Ariana Grande’s selection aligns with her intent to pursue comedy post-Wicked, as reported by THR. Her role in the upcoming film leverages her Nickelodeon comedy roots while contrasting Wicked's theatricality.

The Meet the Parents franchise began in 2000 with Ben Stiller’s character navigating his future father-in-law’s approval. The trilogy grossed $1.13 billion globally, with the first film earning $330 million worldwide.

Producers of the film include De Niro’s Tribeca Productions, Jay Roach’s Delirious Media, Stiller’s Red Hour Films, and Hamburg’s Particular Pictures. Universal executives Matt Reilly and Jacqueline Garell oversee production.

Universal’s aggressive courting, detailed by insiders, reflects confidence in Grande's bankability after Wicked’s 10 Oscar nominations. Franchise producer Jay Roach’s involvement maintains continuity despite Hamburg directing.

Ariana Grande’s casting completes a two-decade arc for the series, introducing Gen Z appeal to its established audience. As per THR, her representation (CAA, Good World Management) negotiated the deal amid her Wicked: Part Two preparations.

Meet the Parents 4 will begin production after Wicked: Part Two has been wrapped. Universal has confirmed the November 25, 2026, release date.

