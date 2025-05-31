Has Robert De Niro been placed on a watch list after being called a security risk by Pam Bondi? Viral claim debunked

A viral video by America's Last Line of Defense claimed that Robert De Niro was put on a "watch list" by US Attorney General Pam Bondi. Shared on Facebook on May 30, the subtext on the video read:

"Attorney General Pam Bondi says Robert De Niro's "direct threats against the President and his staff" pose a legitimate security risk."

The subtext continued:

"Mr. De Niro has the means and the following to create a real security risk for the US Government."

The video further claimed that aside from being on a watch list, Robert De Niro's air travel was restricted, and he was banned from entering any federal properties. The post had garnered over 782K views and over 22K likes at the time of publishing this article.

At the end of the video, the 81-year-old actor was called the "king of FAFO" — an acronym which stands for "f*ck around, find out".

Regardless, America's Last Line Of Defense's claim was false. No such reports about De Niro being a security threat to the United States were made by credible sources. Pam Bondi also did not release any statements about the actor.

Furthermore, America's Last Line Of Defense clarified the fabricated nature of its content in their bio on Facebook:

"The flagship of the ALLOD network of trollery and propaganda for cash. Nothing on this page is real."

Robert De Niro critiqued Donald Trump at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival

Robert De Niro on stage at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival on May 14, 2025. (Image via Getty)

During the 2025 Cannes Film Festival's opening night on May 13, 2025, Robert De Niro was honored with the Palme d’Or award. As reported by Variety, he took the stage to receive the award from Leonardo DiCaprio and addressed the audience in his acceptance speech:

"In my country, we’re fighting like hell for the democracy we once took for granted. And that affects all of us, that affects all of us here because the arts are democratic. Art is inclusive. It brings people together, like tonight."

The actor continued:

"Art looks for truth. Art embraces diversity, and that's why art is a, is a threat. That's why we are a threat to autocrats and fascists."

Without directly taking Donald Trump's name, De Niro referred to him as "America's philistine president." Alluding to Trump acquiring the chairman position at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, the actor told the crowd:

"He has cut funding and support to the arts, humanities, and education."

De Niro then told the audience that Trump has proposed 100% tariffs to be imposed on movies produced outside of the USA. He mentioned:

"Let that sink in for a minute. You can’t put a price on creativity, but apparently you can put a tariff on it. Of course, this is unacceptable. All these attacks are unacceptable."

Robert De Niro said this issue did not solely concern America, but the entire world. The actor urged the audience that the time to act is now, instead of sitting back and watching it all happen like a film.

He advocated for non-violence but called for everyone to exhibit determination and dedication when fighting against these issues. De Niro encouraged everyone who is concerned about freedom to organize and protest, and to vote during the elections.

