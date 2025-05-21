Did Pam Bondi say it was illegal for Bruce Springsteen to call himself "The Boss"? Viral rumor explored

Several rumors about musician Bruce Springsteen have been flooding social media platforms, amid his remarks about Donald Trump. One such rumor even involved Pam Bondi and a statement that she allegedly gave about Bruce. A Facebook user uploaded a post on the platform claiming that Bondi said that Bruce shouldn't use his nickname "The Boss."

The screengrab uploaded along with the post seemed like it was a FOX News report with Pam Bondi's photo. The headline on the rumored report read:

"Bondi: 'It's illegal to call yourself 'The Boss' if you're not in charge of the entire country.'"

Many users believed it at face value and some even went about criticizing Pam Bondi for her remarks, with many saying that Bruce had earned the title. It is, however, necessary to clarify that the viral photo and the rumored statement by Bondi is fake.

In fact, upon further review, it was discovered that the screengrab was actually from Pam's statements made at a press conference on April 16. In the conference, Pam was talking about taking legal action against the state of Maine for their transgender athlete policies. It was also found that the misleading post was first uploaded from James Schlarmann's Facebook page. He even clarified under the post:

"I write jokes guys please remember to temper your outrage with that."

In James' Facebook page bio, he had called himself a "satirist" and "comedian." Further, Snopes reported that a Fox News spokesperson also confirmed by email that the graphic was fake. The email reportedly read:

"This graphic is fake and did not originate or air on FOX News Channel."

James Schlarmann's bio on Facebook (Photo via Facebook/James Schlarmann)

Thus, the rumor about Pam Bondi's alleged statement about Bruce Springsteen is false.

For the unversed, Springsteen has become the subject of several rumors since his clash with President Trump began last week.

Kid Rock bashed Bruce Springsteen for the latter's remarks about Donald Trump during the show in Manchester

Last week, as per The Guardian, Bruce Springsteen described the Trump administration as "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous." This marked the beginning of a spat between Bruce and President Donald Trump. Trump further accused him of taking money from the Harris campaign, urging that an investigation must take place to look into it.

Amid the feud between Trump and Bruce, Kid Rock has shared his take on the same. Being a vocal Trump supporter, Kid Rock lashed out at Bruce Springsteen for his comments. As per The Independent, on May 16, Kid Rock made an appearance on FOX & Friends and said:

"Just another person with TDS [Trump derangement syndrome] at the highest levels."

The rapper further stated that he believed that the main reason behind Springsteen's rant in Manchester was to be in the good books of the "Hollywood elite."

"And really, to me, just wants to be… in good standings with the Hollywood elite… and I’m proud to say that I'm more of Hollywood's kryptonite," Kid continued.

In other news, Bruce Springsteen kickstarted his Land of Hope and Dreams Tour from Manchester on May 14, 2025. He is set to cover several other European cities, including Liverpool, Berlin, Prague, Frankfurt, and Milan.

