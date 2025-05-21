Did Bruce Springsteen recently fall down on stage in wake of anti-Trump comments? Viral video explained

A video of Bruce Springsteen falling down while getting on a stage has recently been going viral, amid his anti-Trump remarks. The video could be seen getting reshared multiple times on several social media platforms like Facebook as well as X (formerly known as Twitter).

Many netizens have been sharing the video lately, while tying it to his remarks against Donald Trump. In one tweet that an X user uploaded on May 16, 2025, the caption read:

"Bruce Springsteen fell like Joe Biden."

Meanwhile, another post came up on Facebook, which had a caption that said:

"Stand for something or fall for everything."

It is, however, to be clarified that while the video of Bruce Springsteen falling is not fake, the timeline is misleading. The incident occurred in May 2023, as that was when the video first surfaced on social media platforms.

Multiple videos dating back to 2023 showed the same clip of Bruce falling. According to reports by Entertainment Weekly, he was performing at a concert in Amsterdam when he had the fall. The other members of the E Street Band were soon seen rushing to help Bruce get up.

Thus, the musician tripping and falling can't be linked to his recent remarks about Donald Trump. The viral video further made many people comment that it was his "karma" due to which he fell. One X user commented about the same and wrote:

"Karma. 😅"

Amid Bruce's comments against Trump, several posts have been circulated across social media that were misleading. Rumors about him getting booed during a concert in Atlanta, to Billy Joel cancelling his summer tour with Bruce, social media has had several posts of this nature pop up lately.

Bruce Springsteen recently released a digital EP that included anti-Trump references

The recent clash between President Donald Trump and Bruce Springsteen began after the latter made some comments while addressing his audience at a show in Manchester last week on May 14. Bruce ended up calling Trump's government a "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous administration."

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump also did not back down. He uploaded a post on Truth Social on May 19, 2025, and wrote:

"THIS IS AN ILLEGAL ELECTION SCAM AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL! IT IS AN ILLEGAL CAMPAIGN CONTRIBUTION! BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN, OPRAH, BONO AND, PERHAPS, MANY OTHERS, HAVE A LOT OF EXPLAINING TO DO!!!"

On May 21, Bruce then released a digital EP containing content which were reportedly anti-Trump. The EP titled Land of Hope and Dreams contained four tracks as well as two recordings of his addresses in Manchester. The titles of the recordings present in the EP were:

Land of Hope & Dreams EP

Land of Hope and Dreams (Introduction)

Land of Hope and Dreams (Live)

Long Walk Home (Live)

My City of Ruins (Introduction)

My City of Ruins (Live)

Chimes of Freedom (Live)

The EP was reportedly made available on streaming platforms on Wednesday morning. On May 21, Trump further posted a satirical clip on his Truth Social account. The clip showed Trump taking a swing on the golf course and the ball then hitting Bruce Springsteen in the back, thus leading to the fall on the stage.

The video gained much popularity and was liked more than 26K times. However, it could be concluded that the video of the musician falling dates back to May 2023.

