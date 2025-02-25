10 Robert De Niro movies and shows to watch if you liked him in Zero Day

Robert De Niro is an legendary actor and film producer. He is well known for his performances in Taxi Driver, The Godfather Part II, and Raging Bull. De Niro has a total of two Academy Awards and a Golden Globe to his credit throughout his career.

Ad

De Niro guest stars in the Netflix political thriller series Zero Day, which sees retired U.S. President George Mullen probe a devastating cyber attack. Created by Eric Newman, Noah Oppenheim, and Michael Schmidt, the series launched on February 20, 2025.

He delivers a rock-solid spin as former President Mullen, grounding the series with his authoritative presence.

If viewers enjoyed watching De Niro in Zero Day, then take a look at this list of 10 more TV shows and films where he gives enthralling and commanding performances.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: The following list is ranked in no particular order, and the opinions expressed belong solely to the author.

The Godfather Part II, Midnight Run, and 8 other Robert De Niro movies and shows to watch if you liked him in Zero Day

1) The Godfather Part II

The cast of The Godfather Part II (Image via Apple TV+)

Francis Ford Coppola and Mario Puzo co-wrote The Godfather Part II (1974), which serves as both a sequel and prequel to The Godfather (1972).

Ad

Widely regarded as a classic, it follows Michael Corleone (Al Pacino) in 1958 as he consolidates power, while also depicting Vito Corleone’s (Robert De Niro) journey from an orphan in Sicily to a New York crime boss.

De Niro's masterful depiction of young Vito earned him an Academy Award and elevated the film’s legacy as a classic.

Where to watch: Prime Video, Apple TV+

2) Raging Bull

Robert De Niro as Jake LaMotta in Raging Bull (Image via Amazon)

Raging Bull (1980) is an American biographical sports drama film directed by Martin Scorsese and produced by Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci, and Cathy Moriarty. Based on the 1970 autobiography of Jake LaMotta, it tells of his rise as a middleweight boxing champion – his jealousy, anger problems, and fall.

Ad

De Niro's raw and intense performance brings LaMotta to life, completely living in the role. His characterization of the boxer's victories and defeats makes Raging Bull a Scorsese classic and an all-time great biopic.

Where to watch: Prime Video, Apple TV+

3) Taxi Driver

As Travis Bickle in Taxi Driver (Image via Netflix)

Taxi Driver (1976) is a neo-noir psychological thriller directed by Martin Scorsese and Paul Schrader. It is a post-Vietnam New York-based film featuring Robert as Travis Bickle, a deranged Marine veteran driving through the city's rough streets as a taxi driver.

Ad

A classic of psychological cinema, the film follows Bickle’s descent into isolation, paranoia, and violence. De Niro delivers a haunting performance as a disillusioned ex-Marine whose fractured psyche drives him toward vigilante justice.

Where to watch: Prime Video, Apple TV+

4) The Deer Hunter

A still from the movie The Deer Hunter (Image via Prime Video)

Michael Cimino's The Deer Hunter (1978) is about three Slavic-American steelworkers transformed by the Vietnam War. Robert De Niro, Christopher Walken, and John Savage are joined by John Cazale in his last performance with Meryl Streep and George Dzundza.

Ad

Filmed in Pennsylvania and Vietnam, The Deer Hunter captures the war’s devastating impact.

The movie features De Niro's intense performance as a man destroyed by trauma. Shuttling between war zone and home front, it is about survival, friendship, and the consequences of war.

Where to watch: Prime Video, Apple TV+

5) Heat

The cast of the movie Heat (Image via Apple TV+)

Heat (1995) is a crime thriller directed by Michael Mann, featuring Al Pacino and Robert De Niro. It tells the conflict between a relentless LAPD detective (Pacino) and a highly skilled thief (De Niro), showing how their chase influences both their careers and personal lives.

Ad

In this suspense thriller, De Niro delivers a terrific performance as a disciplined thief caught in a deadly battle of wits with Pacino's relentless policeman, creating one of cinema's most iconic showdowns.

Where to watch: Paramount+, Apple TV+, Disney+, Google Play

6) The Irishman

A still from The Irishman (Image via Netflix)

The Irishman (2019), or I Heard You Paint Houses, is a crime drama film directed by Martin Scorsese from Steven Zaillian's screenplay based on Charles Brandt's 2004 book. It is the ninth Scorsese and De Niro collaboration.

Ad

The film follows Frank Sheeran (De Niro), a truck driver who rises to become a mob hitman for Russell Bufalino (Pesci) and a close confidant of Teamster boss Jimmy Hoffa (Pacino).

As he gains power, Sheeran grapples with loyalty, authority, and the burden of buried secrets.

De Niro’s nuanced performance in this crime epic captures the sacrifices of underworld life and the inevitable wear of time.

Where to watch: Netflix

Ad

7) Killers of the Flower Moon

De Niro with the cast of Killers of the Flower Moon (Image via Apple TV+)

Killers of the Flower Moon (2023) is a crime epic and anti-Western film written and produced in collaboration with Martin Scorsese, who worked in collaboration with Eric Roth to write the screenplay.

Ad

According to David Grann's 2017 book, the movie is a dramatization of the actual account of ritual killing of Osage Nation people after oil was found on their property.

Although the tribe held mineral rights, a greedy political boss had plans to steal their fortunes.

With a sinister and commanding presence, De Niro plays a manipulative figure who preys on the Osage people in this historical crime drama.

Where to watch: Apple TV+

Ad

8) Once Upon a Time in America

As David 'Noodles' Aaronson in Once Upon a Time in America (Image via Amazon)

Once Upon a Time in America (1984) is a crime epic film directed and co-written by Sergio Leone featuring Robert De Niro and James Woods.

Ad

With childhood friends Noodles and Max, the movie is based on Harry Grey's novel The Hoods and follows how they rise from New York City's Jewish ghettos to become notorious gangsters.

A powerful study of solitude and morality, De Niro portrays a former gangster forced to confront the legacy of his past.

Where to watch: Prime Video

9) Midnight Run

A still from the movie Midnight Run (Image via Amazon)

Midnight Run is an action-comedy film released in 1988 and directed by Martin Brest, scripted by George Gallo. The film was nominated for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, and Best Actor for Robert De Niro at the 46th Golden Globe Awards.

Ad

Robert portrays Jack Walsh, a tough bounty hunter hired to track down accountant "The Duke" (Grodin) and transport him to Los Angeles. What starts as a simple job turns into a cross-country chase with the mob and FBI on their trail.

De Niro brings energy and wit to this fast-paced pursuit.

Where to watch: Prime Video

10) Nada

Ad

Nada is an Argentine drama TV series by Gastón Duprat and Mariano Cohn starring Robert De Niro and Luis Brandoni.

The series is set in Buenos Aires and revolves around the life of food critic Manuel Tamayo Prats (Brandoni), who goes through a crisis after he loses his housekeeper.

The series is narrated by his childhood friend Vicent Parisi (De Niro) and later appears to assist him.

In this Argentine dramedy, he a cultural observer and old friend of the title character, delivering a subtle and reflective performance in a story of legacy and change.

Ad

Where to watch: Disney+, Hulu

Beyond this list, Robert De Niro has delivered outstanding performances in various roles. Viewers can watch the six-episode thriller Zero Day on Netflix and explore more of his work in films like Cape Fear and Jackie Brown.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback