7 movies to watch if you liked ‘Fountain of Youth’

Fountain of Youth is a 2025 action-adventure heist film based on a script by James Vanderbilt, directed by Guy Ritchie. John Krasinski and Natalie Portman star as estranged siblings who join forces for an empire conquest in search of the fabled Fountain of Youth.

Clenching his teeth in reluctant cooperation with his estranged sister Charlotte, a museum curator, Luke Purdue sets out on an international quest for the Fountain of Youth, hunted by Interpol, other treasure seekers, and an enigmatic society.

As peril increases, they are confronted with hidden secrets and heart-wrenching decisions on heritage, sacrifice, and the price of immortality.

If viewers enjoyed Fountain of Youth for its themes of ancient mysteries and the quest for immortality, here are seven other movies with similar thrills and intrigue.

Disclaimer: The following list is ranked in no particular order, and the opinions expressed belong solely to the author.

National Treasure and 6 other movies to watch if you liked Fountain of Youth

1) National Treasure

Nicolas Cage as historian Benjamin Franklin Gates (Image via Apple TV+)

National Treasure is a 2004 action-adventure heist film directed by Jerry Bruckheimer and Jon Turteltaub.

Nicolas Cage stars as historian Benjamin Franklin Gates who joins forces with a computer hacker and an archivist to locate a secret Freemason treasure with a map imprinted on the reverse of the Declaration of Independence.

Ben sets out to prove a centuries-old treasure is real, joined by tech expert Riley Poole and archivist Abigail Chase. Racing against time, the trio deciphers clues tied to early American history while evading deadly rivals and the FBI.

If Fountain of Youth enthralled fans with ancient secrets and magical communities, National Treasure has a similar adrenaline high of a search for hidden riches full of history.

Where to watch: Disney+

2) Romancing the Stone

Romancing the Stone is a 1984 adventure-comedy movie (Image via Apple TV+)

Romancing the Stone is a 1984 adventure-comedy film directed by Robert Zemeckis, written by Diane Thomas, and starring Michael Douglas, and Danny DeVito Kathleen Turner.

The plot involves a New York romance writer who goes to Colombia to save her sister who has been kidnapped and finds herself caught up in a crazy treasure hunt.

Novelist Joan Wilder heads to Colombia to rescue her kidnapped sister and unravel a cryptic map tied to a murder. Stranded in the jungle and pursued by dangerous men, she teams up with rugged adventurer Jack T. Colton. Together, they face peril, uncover treasure clues, and stumble into an unexpected romance.

Romancing the Stone is a total delight for Fountain of Youth fans with its desperate treasure hunt in uncharted lands.

Where to watch: Apple TV+

3) Sahara

Matthew McConaughey, Steve Zahn, and Penélope Cruz in Sahara (Image via Apple TV+)

Sahara (2005), directed by Breck Eisner and based on Clive Cussler's book, features Matthew McConaughey, Steve Zahn, and Penélope Cruz.

In war-torn Mali, WHO doctors Eva and Frank hunt a deadly disease while treasure hunter Dirk Pitt searches for the lost ironclad CSS Texas. When they uncover a looming toxic disaster, Dirk races to stop a ruthless tycoon and warlord from triggering an environmental crisis, risking everything to do it.

As with Fountain of Youth, Sahara has globe-trotting adventurers interpreting riddles to ancient objects of life-altering potency.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Netflix, Apple TV+

4) Tomb Raider

Alicia Vikander as Lara Croft in Tomb Raider (Image via Apple TV+)

Tomb Raider (2018) by Roar Uthaug is a reimagining of the 2013 game, starring Alicia Vikander as Lara Croft on a perilous mission to find out why her father disappeared.

When Lara’s father vanishes, she follows his research to the island of Yamatai and is captured by a group seeking Queen Himiko’s powers. Escaping, she rescues her father, uncovers a deadly virus, and survives a treacherous tomb. Back in London, suspicion of betrayal sets the stage for her next adventure.

Tomb Raider echoes Fountain of Youth with its brutal female heroine, old enigmas, and lethal tombs protecting secrets of immortality.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, HBO Max

5) The Da Vinci Code

The Da Vinci Code (2006) is based on Dan Brown’s novel (Image via Hulu)

The Da Vinci Code (2006), directed by Ron Howard and based on Dan Brown's book, features Tom Hanks as Robert Langdon, who probes a murder of a Louvre curator and discovers Holy Grail clues connected to The Last Supper of Leonardo da Vinci.

Louvre curator Jacques Saunière is murdered while hiding the secrets of the Holy Grail. Symbologist Robert Langdon and cryptologist Sophie Neveu decipher mysteries in the paintings of Da Vinci, discovering secret societies and conspiracies.

If viewers were attracted to the mental brain teasers and surprise history of Fountain of Youth, The Da Vinci Code presents a thrilling mystery that reveals cryptic secrets associated with mythic lore.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Hulu, HBO Max

6) Uncharted

Uncharted (2022) is an action-adventure movie based on Nathan Drake (Image via Apple TV+)

Uncharted (2022) is an action-adventure movie based on Nathan Drake, played by Tom Holland, and Victor Sullivan played by Mark Wahlberg. They compete with other powerful adversaries as they rush to discover the mythical Magellan treasure.

Orphaned brothers Sam and Nate Drake are caught stealing a Magellan-related map. Years later, Nate joins treasure hunter Sully to find Sam and a stolen diary. Facing mercenaries and betrayal, Nate uncovers secrets about his brother and the real treasure—hinting at more adventures to come.

Packed with global action and brotherly intrigue, Uncharted delivers the same thrilling quest for legendary treasure as Fountain of Youth.

Where to watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Hulu, HBO Max

7) Jungle Cruise

Jungle Cruise is a 2021 fantasy adventure movie (Image via Apple TV+)

Jungle Cruise is a 2021 fantasy adventure movie written and directed by Jaume Collet-Serra and based on the Disney theme park experience.

Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt play the leads as the movie follows a riverboat captain who embarks on a jungle adventure with a scientist and her brother to locate the "Tree of Life" while he fights against an opposing German expedition and cursed conquistadors.

In 1556, Spanish conquistadors led by Don Aguirre search for a magical healing tree but fall to a river curse. In 1916, Dr. Lily Houghton, her brother McGregor, and riverboat skipper Frank Wolff venture into the Amazon to find the tree, racing a German officer.

Similar to Fountain of Youth, Jungle Cruise combines legendary assignments and supernatural challenges with a competition to locate a tree said to provide everlasting life.

Where to watch: Disney+, Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video

Interested viewers can watch Fountain of Youth on Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime Video.

