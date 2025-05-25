Fountain of Youth ending explained: What happened to Owen Carver?

Fountain of Youth is an action-adventure film directed by Guy Ritchie and from a screenplay by James Vanderbilt. It premiered on Apple TV+ on May 23, 2025.

The story follows a pair of estranged siblings, Luke and Charlotte, who embark on a journey to find a mythical fountain with miraculous powers. However, the path to the fountain is filled with action, drama, and mystery. Here's the official synopsis by Apple TV+:

"A treasure-hunting mastermind (John Krasinski) assembles a team for a life-changing adventure. But to outwit and outrun threats at every turn, he’ll need someone even smarter than he is: his estranged sister (Natalie Portman)."

Domhnall Gleeson's Owen Carver wanted to find the fountain to cure his liver cancer. However, contrary to his wish, the fountain brutally killed him.

The film stars John Krasinski, Natalie Portman, Eiza González, Domhnall Gleeson, Arian Moayed, Laz Alonso, Carmen Ejogo, and Stanley Tucci in prominent roles.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Fountain of Youth. Reader's discretion is advised.

The Fountain of Youth was inside the Pyramid

The film began with John Krasinski's Luke Purdue running away from a criminal gang chasing him through the streets of Bangkok. Luke came from a family of archaeologists, but was notorious for stealing valuable items. He managed to get rid of the gang, but was ambushed by a woman named Esme and her henchmen. Luke fought them off and reached London to his sister, Charlotte, played by Natalie Portman.

Charlotte was a museum curator, going through a divorce and custody battle for her son, Thomas. Luke visited Charlotte and explained that he was being financed by a wealthy businessman, Owen Carver, to find the Fountain of Youth, a mythical fountain believed to cure sickness and grant eternal youth to anyone who drinks from it. Owen's motivation to find the fountain was to cure his liver cancer, or at the very least, have an epic adventure before death.

After solving a handful of cryptic puzzles, fighting members of a secret society known as the Protectors of the Path, and evading the Interpol, the team figured out that the fountain was inside the Great Pyramid of Egypt.

Thomas found a way to open the Fountain of Youth

Upon reaching the Great Pyramid, Owen and his henchmen began an aggressive search for the fountain. Owen's desperation and disregard for the ancient structure troubled Charlotte. Things took a dramatic turn when it was revealed that Owen had faked his illness to reach the fountain. He desired the powers and eternal youth gained upon drinking its water.

Luke and Charlotte had found the gate to the fountain, but couldn't find a way to open it. Owen was ready to use the explosives, but Thomas found the key to open the gate before he could move forward with his destructive plan. The key was a musical note that was to be played on an ancient instrument, which Thomas did.

The Fountain of Youth killed Owen Carver

Upon reaching the fountain, Owen shot Luke and forced him to enter, just to be sure that the process wasn't dangerous. The fountain water healed Luke's wound, yet he refused to drink. He realised that eternal youth wasn't a gift, but a curse.

Owen, on the other hand, jumped at the opportunity of drinking from the Fountain of Youth. However, there was a secret condition attached to the powers. One who drinks from the fountain would lose one of the people he loves. If one loves himself the most, the fountain would take the ultimate sacrifice.

The moment Owen drank the water, the fountain attacked him and brutally killed him. Esme escorted the others out of the Pyramid as its ceiling began to collapse. The film ended with the siblings realizing that the journey is more cherishable than the treasure.

