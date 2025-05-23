Where was Fountain of Youth filmed? All filming locations explored 

The Guy Ritchie-directed heist action adventure film Fountain of Youth released on Apple TV+ on May 23, 2025. The film features several renowned actors like John Krasinski, Natalie Portman, Eiza González and Domhnall Gleeson. Others like Arian Moayed, Laz Alonso, Carmen Ejogo, Stanley Tucci and Daniel de Bourg also appear in prominent roles.

The star-studded cast of the movie isn't the only thing that's being widely discussed. The film's premise, based on the central characters' journey to find the fountain of youth and reap its benefits, has also generated excitement among fans. Another aspect to gained traction is the film's use of picturesque locations to further its narrative.

For those unaware, Fountain of Youth was filmed around the globe in locations like Bangkok, Thailand; Giza, Egypt; Vienna, Austria; and Liverpool and London, England. To learn more about these places and some of the spots the movie was filmed in, read on.

Filming locations for Fountain of Youth

1) Bangkok, Thailand

Bangkok, Thailand served as one of the primary filming locations (Image via Getty)

A major portion of Fountain of Youth was filmed in Bangkok, Thailand, especilly the the renowned Wat Paknam Phasi Charoen Buddhist temple in the city's Phasi Charoen district.

The massive seated golden Buddha, one of the USPs of the place, is prominently featured in the film. Other parts of the temple, representative of Thailand's rich history and architectural significance, are also featured.

2) Giza, Egypt

The Giza of Necropolis served as a filming location (Image via Getty)

Some parts of the movie were also filmed in Giza, Egypt. One of the primary locations was the Giza Necropolis, also known as the Giza pyramid complex.

The Giza Necropolis is a collection of pyramids comprising structures like the Great Pyramid of Giza, the pyramid of Khafre, the pyramid of Menkaure and the Great Sphinx of Giza.

3) Vienna, Austria

Parts of the movie was filmed in Vienna, Austria (Image via Getty)

Another location used for filming the movie was Vienna, Austria, especially the Austrian National Library and Heldenplatz.

The Austrian National Library in Vienna is the largest in Austria and also one of the most renowned in the world. Heldenplatz, also known as Heroes' Square, is an open space structure in the center of Vienna.

4) Liverpool & London, England

Liverpool & London, England was also a crucial filming location (Image via Getty)

World Museum in Liverpool is another location used in the movie's filming. The place rich in historical artefacts and interactive pieces provided the perfect backdrop for the film's narrative.

Parts of the movie were also filmed in London in England. While specific locations haven't been revealed, fans have identified some locations on social media. The locations were mainly used to film indoor scenes in the movie.

What is the movie about?

Fountain of Youth is written by James Vanderbilt and directed by Guy Ritchie. Its plot chronicles John Krasinski's Luke Purdue and Natalie Portman's Charlotte Purdue as they embark on a journey to look for the fountain of youth.

The official synopsis for the film, as highlighted by Apple TV+, reads:

"Fountain of Youth” follows two estranged siblings (John Krasinski and Academy Award winner Natalie Portman) who partner on a global heist to find the mythological Fountain of Youth. They must use their knowledge of history to follow clues on an epic adventure that will change their lives … and possibly lead to immortality."

Stay updated on the latest trends in TV shows and movies as 2025 progresses.

