Where was Fear Street: Prom Queen filmed? All shooting locations explored

Fear Street: Prom Queen is an American slasher film and the fourth installment in Netflix's Fear Street series. It is directed by Matt Palmer and is based on R.L. Stine’s 1992 novel The Prom Queen.

Ad

The movie will be released on Netflix on May 23, 2025. The screenplay was co-written by Palmer and Donald McLeary. The film stars India Fowler, Suzanna Son, and Fina Strazza among others.

Fear Street: Prom Queen was filmed entirely in Ontario, Canada, specifically in the cities of Toronto and Hamilton. This shift in filming location marks a departure from previous Fear Street films that were shot in Georgia.

The new filming sites were chosen to enhance the eerie atmosphere of the 1988 high school prom setting. The abandoned buildings and urban settings of Ontario helped bring the cursed town of Shadyside to life.

Ad

Trending

Fear Street: Prom Queen is set in a fictional town, Shadyside, and centers on high school students getting ready for prom, where the Prom Queen contest takes a deadly turn. The community is terrified by a masked killer as popular girls disappear one after another.

Filming locations of Fear Street: Prom Queen

Ad

Hamilton, Ontario

Hamilton served as one of the main filming locations for Fear Street: Prom Queen. The production used the now-closed Delta Secondary School, at 1284 Main Street East, to film many exterior and some interior school scenes.

Its modern Gothic design perfectly matched the dark tone of the story. The team even replaced the real signage with “Shadyside High” to transform the campus into the fictional school.

The building's abandoned state gave the horror elements a more genuine vibe. Being the oldest in Hamilton before its closure, Delta Secondary School contributed a sense of eerie history that was crucial to the setting of the movie. This site offered ample room and appropriate architecture to depict the ambiance of a doomed American town in the late 1980s.

Ad

Read More: Fear Street: Prom Queen: Release date, plot, and everything we know so far

Toronto, Ontario

Toronto was the second major location where Fear Street: Prom Queen was filmed. Professional studio spaces in the city served as the backdrop for a large portion of the indoor filming.

Toronto, sometimes referred to as "Hollywood North," is a popular destination for film production because of its expansive, state-of-the-art studios and encouraging filmmaking atmosphere. The crew recreated interior spaces like classrooms, prom event spaces, and hallways using these facilities.

Ad

Toronto allowed the team to build detailed sets that reflect the 1988 high school setting. These indoor shots contributed heavily to building the mood and enhancing the horror scenes involving the masked killer. Additionally, Toronto’s ability to mimic different locations helped in bringing Shadyside’s haunting story to life on screen.

Read More: I’ve watched Cal and Maggie grow together through every season, so seeing them part ways in Sullivan’s Crossing season 3 felt like personal goodbye

Ad

Other areas around Toronto and Hamilton

In addition to the primary locations, it's possible that some of the scenes in Fear Street: Prom Queen were shot in different neighbourhoods in Hamilton and Toronto.

The cities provide both urban and suburban settings, making them perfect for setting up scenes outside of schools, such as town streets or the homes of characters. Even though the precise locations were kept a secret, the uniform appearance and atmosphere of these locations contributed to the film's smooth visual flow.

Ad

These additional areas played a supporting role in making Shadyside feel like a real town trapped under a deadly curse. The choice of Ontario locations also supported the film’s timeline and tone, especially since the story is rooted in a past decade.

Also Read: All TV shows and movies for Netflix releasing in May 2025

The plot of Fear Street: Prom Queen

Ad

Fear Street: Prom Queen centers around prom season at Shadyside High in 1988. The senior class is ready to vote for their Prom Queen, and a group of popular girls, known for their strong influence, are campaigning for the crown. A surprising turn occurs when an outsider is nominated. As the competition heats up, candidates begin to disappear without any clues.

The school’s troubled past resurfaces in the form of a masked killer targeting the nominees. What starts as a festive time becomes a terrifying struggle for survival. As panic spreads, the story explores the lives of the students and their families.

Ad

Themes of peer pressure, ambition, and fear come into play as the town’s ancient curse returns with full force. The narrative not only delivers slasher thrills but also reflects the challenges of adolescence.

Read More: What is Untold: The Fall of Favre all about? Everything to know about the upcoming Netflix documentary

Production, direction, and cast of Fear Street: Prom Queen

Ad

Fear Street: Prom Queen is directed by Matt Palmer, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Donald McLeary. The film is based on The Prom Queen, a book from R.L. Stine’s Fear Street series. This installment is produced by Chernin Entertainment and continues the Fear Street saga with a new standalone story set in the same universe.

The cast features India Fowler as Lori Granger, Suzanna Son as Megan Rogers, and Fina Strazza as Tiffany Falconer. David Iacono, Lili Taylor, Chris Klein, Ariana Greenblatt, Katherine Waterston, and Ella Rubin are among the other cast members.

Ad

Read More: Nonnas makes it to Netflix's Top 10 in less than a week after its release

Fear Street: Prom Queen is now available to stream exclusively on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajan Bhattacharya Rajan is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda with previous experience of 6 years in writing about the genre. While he has a Bachelor's degree in Computer Application, it was his passion for the domain that led him to pursue a career in the field. He firmly believes that research is key when reporting on any topic, and glances through a wide array of articles to produce informative and accurate content.



Rajan admires Robert Downey Jr., Bob Dylan, and John Mayer since he feels they are the best at their trade. He is passionate about music and has had the opportunity to interact with popular Bollywood music directors A. R. Rahman, Pritam and Vishal-Sekhar.



If he could go back in time, he would jump at the opportunity to be part of Coldplay's hit track, 'A Sky Full of Stars.' Know More