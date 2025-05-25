Is Fear Street: Prom Queen a sequel? Explained 

Fear Street: Prom Queen, the latest addition to the Fear Street franchise, is directed and co-written by Matt Palmer. He has developed the script with Donald McLeary, which is based on the 1992 novel The Prom Queen by R.L. Stine.

Ad

The movie is not a sequel to the Fear Street trilogy. However, it is set in the same continuity. The story takes place in the spooky town of Shadyside during 1988, where a masked killer is out to prey on the prom queen candidates of Shadyside High School on the night of their senior dance.

Here's the official synopsis:

"Who will be voted queen at Shadyside High's 1988 prom? For underdog Lori, competition is cutthroat even before someone starts killing off the candidates."

Ad

Trending

A legendary series will air on TNT! More details HERE.

Fear Street: Prom Queen stars India Fowler, Suzanna Son, Fina Strazza, David Iacono, Ella Rubin, Chris Klein, Ariana Greenblatt, Lili Taylor, and Katherine Waterston in prominent roles.

Fear Street: Prom Queen is set in the same continuity as the Fear Street trilogy

Ad

As mentioned above, it is not a sequel, but a standalone film. The narrative is set within the Fear Street universe that follows the characters from the town of Shadyside. The previous three films namely, Fear Street Part One: 1994, Fear Street Part Two: 1978, and Fear Street Part Three: 1666, were released on Netflix in 2021. They were made available for streaming on July 2, July 9, July 16, respectively.

This slasher trilogy revolves around a group of teenagers who try to break the curse that has plagued their town for centuries, resulting in periodic instances of violence and deaths. The third film concludes the core narrative and answers all the main questions about the curse.

Ad

Fear Street: Prom Queen tells a completely different story within the same town. Set in 1988, a killer goes on a rampage to murder all the competitors for the prom queen of Shadyside High School. As per the series' continuity, the incidents of this film happen six years before the events of Fear Street Part One: 1994. The franchise would reportedly expand into more projects in the future.

Does Lori survive by the end of Fear Street: Prom Queen?

Ad

The film follows Lori Granger, a Shadyside High outcast. She works at a restaurant and survives school through the company of fellow outcast and best friend, Megan. There is a rumor that Lori's mother killed her father, giving the students an excuse to pick on her.

However, she decides to compete for the prom queen title, against the school's queen bee, Tiffany. Just before the competition, a masked person begins to brutally kill the prom queen candidates. During the dance session, Lori manages to stab the killer in the eye, forcing him to take off his mask.

Ad

It is then revealed that the masked killer is Tiffany's father, Dan Falconer. Lori spends the night at the Falconer house to care for Tiffany. However, she discovers that Dan Falconer isn't the only one behind the killings; it's the entire family. Tiffany's mother, Nancy, also reveals that she is the one who killed Lori's father for not loving her back and choosing her mom over her.

Lori throws Tiffany off the balcony. While trying to escape Nancy's attacks, she smacks her head with a trophy, ending her killing spree. She comes out of the Falconer house with a little scratch on her back, but alive and more confident than ever.

Ad

Stay tuned for more news and information on Fear Street: Prom Queen and other films and TV shows on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Raj Ankit is an entertainment writer at SK POP with a Master's degree in Political Science. He has previously worked as a scriptwriter for Pocket FM and aspires to pursue a Master's degree in Film Studies.



He strives to be a responsible journalist and does so by verifying information with the help of official and credible sources. He also prioritizes in-depth research to ensure he pens informative articles.



He believes he is indebted to cinema and pop culture as it gives him the opportunity to embark on adventures from the confines of his home. He looks up to Rudy Mancuso and also admires the work of Dostoyevsky, Kafka, and Edgar Allan Poe.



If Ankit could get his hands on a time machine, he would love to attend Queen's 1985 performance at Live Aid and be part of 'Lord of the Rings.' He enjoys weaving stories and playing music in his free time and is currently writing a novel. Know More