Fear Street: Prom Queen: Release date, plot and everything we know so far

Netflix’s popular Fear Street slasher franchise is back, and the next installment, Fear Street: Prom Queen, is set to release on May 23, 2025. The film is directed by Matt Palmer and written by Donald McLeary, based on R.L. Stine's novel, The Prom Queen (1992). This fourth installment seems to continue the terrifying tale set in Shadyside, a town known for its spooky and deadly history.

Ad

The story follows Fowler, a young woman, as she competes in the tough race to be prom queen. As one by one, the other contestants mysteriously vanish, Fowler has to find out who killed them. The movie takes place during prom season at a high school, where a group of "It Girls" compete to be named Prom Queen.

The director, Matt Palmer, mentions in an interview with TUDUM,

“We dig much deeper down into high school and family life in this installment and find that, again, so many of the challenges that ’80s kids faced still seem to totally resonate today.”

Ad

Trending

Fear Street: Prom Queen premieres on May 23, 2025, and its plot

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fear Street: Prom Queen will officially begin streaming on Netflix on May 23, 2025. This release marks the fourth installment in the Fear Street series.

In Fear Street: Prom Queen, which takes place in 1988 at Shadyside High, prom season has already begun. It girls at school are busy trying to get votes for prom queen by being sweet and mean at the same time, which is how they usually do things. But the race goes in a dark direction when an unexpected outsider joins.

Ad

As the other prom queen contestants start to go missing for unknown reasons, the students at Shadyside High are caught in a dangerous game.

In the story, Fowler, a brave girl who has been nominated for prom queen, tries to figure out who killed her friends. With each new disappearance, it becomes clear that someone at the high school is planning to kill them.

When asked, Director and co-writer Matt Palmer states to Tudum,

Ad

“With Senior Prom just two days away the race for prom queen is already heating up, but when somebody starts slaughtering the prom queen candidates, all hell is set to break loose. Think classic 80s slasher and all the fun that entails, but with compelling characters, needle drops, dancing and a whole lot more!”

Ad

Cast of Fear Street: Prom Queen

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fear Street: Prom Queen has an ensemble, with rising stars like India Fowler, Suzanna Son, and Fina Strazza among them. The main character is played by Fowler, who is best known for her roles in The Nevers and Insomnia.

Suzanna Son, who became famous for her role in Red Rocket, is also very important to the story. Fina Strazza, who was in Paper Girls, joins the film's cast.

There are also David Iacono and Ella Rubin in the movie. Lacono is known for his role in The Summer I Turned Pretty. Chris Klein (known for Sweet Magnolias), Lili Taylor (known for Outer Range), and Katherine Waterston (known for The End We Start From), all well-known veteran actors, have joined the cast. Ariana Greenblatt, known for her work in Barbie and Avengers: Infinity War, also appears in the film.

Ad

Fear Street: Prom Queen will be available on Netflix on May 23, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajasini Rajasini is an Entertainment Content Specialist at Sportskeeda holding a Master's degree in English and having a rich experience of over 8 years. Her keen interest in movies, shows, fashion, lifestyle, and wellness, and her love for the written word inspired her to take up writing professionally.



Rajasini's provides readers with a window into the dynamic world of fashion through her compelling narratives. She always conducts thorough research and double-checks information from reputable sources before incorporating it into her writing, giving top priority to maintaining ethical integrity.



Rajasini is a fan of multi-award-winning actress, philanthropist, and businesswoman Jennifer Aniston for her range as an actor. When she is not writing, Rajasini practices and teaches yoga, and designs drapes. Know More