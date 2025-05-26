Does Fear Street: Prom Queen share a connection with the Fear Street trilogy? Details explored

The slasher film, Fear Street: Prom Queen, was released on Netflix on May 23, 2025. It is a continuation of the Fear Street movie franchise based on the 1992 novel, The Prom Queen, from the Fear Street book series. However, it has been marketed and released as a standalone film with no connection to the previous films in the franchise.

Although the filmmakers show certain scenes from the previous three movies in Fear Street: Prom Queen, it is done to give the audience a nostalgia ride. Outside of this, the scenes do not serve any purpose. This entails that those who have not watched the first three films in the Fear Street franchise can watch the latest one without missing out on something important.

Fear Street: Prom Queen and the first three films in the Fear Street franchise are not related

Before Fear Street: Prom Queen, there were three other films in the Fear Street franchise, namely Fear Street Part One: 1994, Fear Street Part Two: 1978, and Fear Street Part Three: 1666. The narratives of these films were set in a place called Shadyside and centered primarily on the curse of Sarah Fier. Through the film's three parts, the audiences learn about the place and the case.

Fear Street: Prom Queen is also based in Shadyside and shares the same slasher horror genre with the previous three films. However, that is where their similarities end. Neither the film's characters nor the film's story bears any resemblance to the earlier movies. Therefore, as previously mentioned, Fear Street: Prom Queen should be treated as different from Fear Street parts one, two, and three.

What is Fear Street: Prom Queen about?

Fear Street: Prom Queen is based on The Prom Queen by R. L. Stine. It is written by Matt Palmer and Donald McLeary and directed by Matt Palmer.

The film's plot chronicles a prom night event when things go awry. There's a lot of blood, gore, and death, something that this film has in common with the other films from the franchise. A description for the movie was provided by Netflix in its May 23, 2025, article on Tudum. It mentioned,

"Welcome back to Shadyside. In this latest installment of the blood-soaked Fear Street franchise, prom season at Shadyside High is underway and the school’s wolfpack of It Girls is busy with its usual sweet and vicious campaigns for the crown. But when a gutsy outsider is unexpectedly nominated to the court, and the other girls start mysteriously disappearing, the class of ’88 is suddenly in for one hell of a prom night."

With that being said, writer and director Matt Palmer has a few things to say about his upcoming film. While revealing the resonating power of the film's plot, Palmer said in the Tudum interview,

"I love that Shadyside feels so relevant to our world now; it could really be any present day blue collar town in America."

He also mentions how the movie digs a bit deeper and yet manages to curate a story that still feels resonant. He said,

"We dig much deeper down into high school and family life in this installment and find that, again, so many of the challenges that ’80s kids faced still seem to totally resonate today.”

Fear Street: Prom Queen is now streaming on Netflix.

