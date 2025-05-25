Henry Cavill's Voltron live-action movie: Release date, plot and everything we know so far

The Voltron live-action movie is officially underway, with Henry Cavill leading the cast and producing the project. The film is a reboot of the classic 1980s animated series Voltron: Defender of the Universe and follows a team of pilots who control robotic lions that form a super robot to protect the Earth from alien threats.
The franchise has seen several reboots over the decades, including Voltron: Legendary Defender (2016–2018) from Netflix and DreamWorks. The current live-action adaptation, directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, is being produced by Amazon MGM Studios.
The project had been in development for years before officially launching in 2022. Production began in December 2024 in Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia, and has since wrapped, as confirmed by Bob Koplar via official Instagram post.
When will Voltron be released?
The live-action Voltron movie does not yet have a confirmed release date. However, filming has officially wrapped, as confirmed by producer Bob Koplar. The update was shared via the Voltron official instagram account, signaling that the movie is now in post-production. Producer Bob Koplar added on the Instagram post,
“Our live-action Voltron film has officially wrapped production, and we're THRILLED with how it all went. I've been with this franchise for years and can proudly say that this WILL be the Voltron experience our fans have been dreaming of.”
He also told fans, “There's been some chatter out there about the plans for the film's launch and we'd like to assure you, when official plans are set for the film, you will be the first to hear it right here. Stay with us! I promise it'll be worth the wait.”
Based on the post-production timeline for CGI-heavy projects, the movie is expected to release in mid to late 2026. The movie is being produced by Amazon MGM Studios and will likely be released via Amazon Prime Video. However, as most Amazon MGM projects begin with a theatrical window, the film may debut in theaters before heading to streaming.
Voltron cast and crew
Henry Cavill is both starring in and producing the live-action film. He will portray King Alfor, while Daniel Quinn-Toye, in his first major film role, plays Shiro. The cast includes Sterling K. Brown as King Zarkon, Rita Ora as Witch Haggar, John Harlan Kim as Keith, Alba Baptista as Allura, and Samson Kayo as Hunk.
Additional cast members include Tharanya Tharan as Kimberly Brooks, Laura Gordon as Ashleigh Ball, Tim Griffin as Tyler Labine, Nathan Jones as Super Soldier!, Keanu Karim as Andrew Francis, Kevin Spink as Neil Ross, Roberto Zenca as Emperor Zarkon, Becki Cross Trujillo as Executive Producer, and Matthew Scully as a Galran Officer.
Rawson Marshall Thurber, known for directing Red Notice and Central Intelligence, directed the film and co-wrote the screenplay with Ellen Shanman. He is also a co-producer alongside Todd Lieberman, David Hoberman, and Bob Koplar. The film is being developed under Amazon MGM Studios with involvement from production companies including A Bad Version Production, Mandeville Films, Hidden Pictures, and World Events Productions.
The project was first revealed in 2022 and officially entered production in December 2024, with principal photography taking place in Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia. The working title was Space Mouse. Filming wrapped in April 2025. The film’s logo, unveiled during its production, reflects the design of the classic 1984 Voltron emblem, highlighting the return of the sword motif.
Plot deep dive
While full plot details have not been disclosed, a brief synopsis mentioned in a report in Collider published on December 31, 2024, states,
" To combat an alien invasion, a special combining robot is created with an elite squad to pilot it."
This aligns with the franchise’s core premise from the original Voltron: Defender of the Universe, where a team of space pilots form a giant robot to protect the universe from King Zarkon and Prince Lotor.
According to the same reports from Collider, the new film may introduce a new generation of Voltron pilots while retaining the spirit of the original series. The production logo’s retro design hints at potential nods to the classic Lion Force lineup, Keith, Lance, Pidge, Sven, Hunk, and Princess Allura. Whether the film remains faithful to the original lineup or creates new characters is yet to be confirmed.
As of now, there is no official trailer as the film only recently completed filming. Based on typical timelines, a teaser may be released by Q3 or Q4 of 2025. Cavill is also attached to other high-profile projects, including Guy Ritchie’s In the Grey and Enola Holmes 3.
