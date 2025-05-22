Disney drops the official trailer for Zootopia 2

The official teaser trailer for Zootopia 2 was released by Walt Disney Animation Studios on May 20, 2025. Spanning one minute and 23 seconds, it features the return of Jason Bateman, Ginnifer Goodwin, and Shakira as Nick Wilde, Judy Hopps, and Gazelle respectively.

The sequel film is set to hit theaters on November 26, 2025. Jared Bush has written the screenplay and co-directed the film alongside Byron Howard. The official synopsis of Zootopia 2, as per Disney Movies, reads:

"In Walt Disney Animation Studios' Zootopia 2, detectives Judy Hopps (voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (voiced by Jason Bateman) find themselves on the twisting trail of a mysterious reptile who arrives in Zootopia and turns the mammal metropolis upside down."

It continues:

"To crack the case, Judy and Nick must go undercover to unexpected new parts of town, where their growing partnership is tested like never before."

Everything to know about Zootopia 2

As per the trailer for Zootopia 2, the rookie cops - Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde - will be joined by new characters like Nibbles (Fortune Feimster), Gary De'Snake (Ke Huy Quan), and Dr. Fuzzby (Quinta Brunson) on their latest adventure.

The film's director-cum-writer, Jared Bush, gave the following statement to Deadline on May 20, 2025:

"We are beyond excited to welcome everyone back to the outrageous, expansive animal metropolis of Zootopia, and take audiences on a hilarious, wild ride into parts of the city we’ve never visited before."

He continued:

"Whether it’s the marshes of semi-aquatic mammals, the vast desert dunes or even greater mysteries beyond, our heroes, Judy and Nick, will meet a lot of new friends, and discover even more about the world, themselves and a brand-new snake in town."

The 2016 film Zootopia was a blockbuster hit

The buddy cop comedy film Zootopia was directed by Byron Howard and Rich Moore from a screenplay written by Jared Bush and Phil Johnston. It was released in the United States on March 4, 2016. The film's story centered around the rookie police officer rabbit Judy Hopps teaming up with the con-artist red fox, Nick Wilde, to unravel the mystery behind the disappearance of predators.

Its official synopsis, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

"From the largest elephant to the smallest shrew, the city of Zootopia is a mammal metropolis where various animals live and thrive. When Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin) becomes the first rabbit to join the police force, she quickly learns how tough it is to enforce the law."

It continues:

"Determined to prove herself, Judy jumps at the opportunity to solve a mysterious case. Unfortunately, that means working with Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman), a wily fox who makes her job even harder."

The film's star cast included Hollywood A-listers like Idris Elba, J. K. Simmons, Jenny Slate, Octavia Spencer, Nate Torrence, Don Lake, Alan Tudyk, Bonnie Hunt, and Tommy Chong, in addition to Bateman, Goodwin, and Shakira.

The animated movie received worldwide acclaim and performed well in overseas markets. It has a 98% score on Rotten Tomatoes based on 298 critics' reviews. It was made on a budget of $150 million, but Box Office Mojo reported that the movie earned a whopping $1.025 billion in worldwide box office collections.

Furthermore, Zootopia received the award for the 'Best Animated Feature' at the 2017 Academy Awards. It also won the Golden Globe Award and Critics' Choice Movie Award for 'Best Animated Feature Film.'

Viewers can watch Zootopia on Disney+ and Prime Video.

