How to watch Cheech and Chong's Last Movie at home? Digital release date, platforms, and more

Cheech and Chong's Last Movie is a documentary released in theaters on April 25, 2025, with a special screening on April 20, 2025, in select U.S. theaters. Directed by David L. Bushell, it captures the legacy of the iconic stoner comedy duo, Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong.

Ad

The documentary hits digital streaming platforms on May 23, 2025. It will be available for purchase or rent on services like Apple TV, Fandango at Home, Prime Video, YouTube, and Plex.

This film traces the five-decade career of Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong. It blends archival footage, interviews, sketches, and a road trip narrative. The duo reflects on their rise to fame, personal struggles, and cultural impact, delivering a mix of humor and heartfelt moments.

Ad

Trending

Where to watch Cheech and Chong's Last Movie online?

Ad

As mentioned above, Cheech and Chong's Last Movie will be available for digital streaming starting May 23, 2025, on platforms including Apple TV, Fandango at Home, Prime Video, YouTube, and Plex.

No official announcements have confirmed additional platforms like Netflix or Hulu as of now. However, the film’s distributor, Keep Smokin’, may expand availability, so checking the film’s official site for updates is recommended. Pre-orders are already live on Apple TV and other services, ensuring fans can access the movie as soon as it drops.

Ad

Here is the release schedule of Cheech and Chong's Last Movie across different time zones:

Regions (Time Zones) Date Time United States (PST) May 23, 2025 12:01 AM United States (EST) May 23, 2025 3:01 AM United Kingdom (GMT) May 23, 2025 8:01 AM Australia (AEST) May 23, 2025 10:01 AM India (IST) May 23, 2025 1:30 PM

Ad

The digital purchase price for Cheech and Chong’s Last Movie is set at $19.99 on platforms like Prime Video, where pre-orders are available. Rentals are expected to cost $14.99 for a 48-hour period, based on standard pricing trends for premium video on demand (PVOD).

Prices may vary slightly across platforms like Apple TV, Fandango at Home, YouTube, or Plex due to regional pricing or platform-specific fees. Please check the respective platform for exact costs and potential discounts.

Ad

What is Cheech and Chong’s Last Movie about?

Cheech and Chong’s life story is featured in this film (Image via Unsplash/@ Aarón Blanco Tejedor)

Cheech and Chong's Last Movie chronicles the five-decade career of comedy pioneers Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong. Directed by David L. Bushell, the docu-film uses a mix of archival footage, animation, interviews, and sketches to tell its story.

Ad

It follows the duo on a road trip to a place called The Joint, where they reflect on their lives, from childhood to their 1960s meeting in Vancouver, Canada, through their rise as stoner comedy icons in the 1970s. The narrative covers their groundbreaking stand-up, platinum-selling records, and hit films like Up in Smoke (1978), which grossed over $200 million across their original movies.

The film dives into their personal backgrounds, Chong, a half-Chinese musician signed to Motown, and Marin, a Chicano from South Central L.A. with a passion for pottery. It explores their chance meeting at a strip club, the creation of their iconic Dave’s Not Here skit, and their reinvention of comedy with multicultural, irreverent humor.

Ad

The documentary also addresses their 1980s breakup, driven by creative differences and personal struggles, including Chong’s 2003 prison stint. Archival clips showcase their talk show appearances and cultural impact, while present-day road trip scenes reveal their dynamic, marked by bickering, humor, and mutual respect.

Cheech and Chong's Last Movie was produced by Bushell and Robbi Chong, with executive producers like John Paul DeJoria, highlighting their redemption and lasting influence on pop culture. Running for two hours, it offers a nostalgic yet honest look at their friendship, fame, and defiance, making it a must-watch for fans and comedy enthusiasts.

Ad

Stay tuned for more news and updates, and watch Cheech and Chong's Last Movie as it releases on May 23, 2025.

Related posts:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arvind Singh Arvind Singh covers anime and pop culture at Sportskeeda, with a knack for capturing the essence of entertainment through his words. Although he graduated with a BSc in Transportation Technology, his interest in pop culture was ingrained in him from a young age. Witnessing Michael Jackson’s live concert on TV at just 4 years old ignited a lifelong admiration for diverse music and storytelling.



Arvind’s experience includes over a year as an Anime Writer for Sportskeeda, alongside contributions to GameRant’s anime division. He also held a position as a UK Custom Export Executive at Aquatic Freights Pvt. Ltd before delving into the world of journalistic writing. He is dedicated to ethical and relevant reporting through his meticulous sourcing of facts, ensuring he only conveys accurate information devoid of any bias.



In his leisure time, Arvind enjoys listening to rock music, writing poetry, and playing adventure video games. He admires the charisma of icons like Shahrukh Khan, the eloquence of Matthew McConaughey, and the smooth yet powerful vocals of Chester Bennington. Writing is an integral part of his life, and when it comes to expressing his interest and putting a whole scene into words, he could do it all day. Know More