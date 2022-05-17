Watch: Logan Paul teams up with iconic comedy duo Cheech and Chong for the latest 99 Originals piece

Logan Paul has released the latest piece in his 99 Originals art project. Earlier this month, 'The Maverick' began releasing his art pieces from the 99 Originals collection on a daily basis.

Each piece will be up for auction for 24 hours before being sold to the highest bidder. Each of the pieces is converted to NFTs and owners get special perks when they buy a piece.

The latest piece to be released is a Polaroid photo alongside the iconic comedy duo Cheech and Chong:

"Unaltered, not matter what you see is exactly what we shot. Can't photoshop these guys in the picture dude."

'The Maverick' somehow managed to get the iconic duo to roll up blunts and smoke weed in a weed greenhouse. Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong, the duo's full names, were famous in 1970s and 1980s and came out with a number of iconic movies including 'Up in Smoke'. Paul was elated to get the opportunity to work with these legends.

According to Logan Paul, they are the godfathers of weed and set the stage for marijuana in culture and in life. The 27-year-old spent time with them and described them as some of the coolest guys he has ever met.

Watch the video below:

Logan Paul talks about taking Floyd Mayweather to court

Logan Paul spoke about the latest fight between Canelo Alvarez and Dmitry Bivol. The 27-year-old even called Canelo out, asking him to fight his brother after losing to the Russian.

Paul was at the Grand Opening of the Hard Rock Hotel in New York City when a TMZ reporter interviewed him and asked him about Canelo's loss to Dmitry Bivol. Paul replied:

"That whole situation is sad. Oh, man! No, he's not washed. He's [Canelo Alvarez]. He's not washed. He's one of the best boxers ever. But it does just suck. What a stain on a legacy. It's just a stain. But it's there."

Alvarez fought Bivol on May 7 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The pair fought each other with the WBA Light-Heavyweight title on the line. For the Mexican, it was the starting step towards unifying the 175-pound division. However, he was stopped in his tracks by the Russian who outboxed him for twelve rounds.

Logan Paul @LoganPaul alright canelo time to fight jake paul alright canelo time to fight jake paul

Canelo lost for the second time in his career, but looks to exact revenge in a rematch.

Watch the interview below:

Edited by Puranjay Dixit