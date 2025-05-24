How to watch Mickey 17 online? Streaming details explored

Mickey 17, Bong Joon Ho’s highly anticipated sci-fi black comedy, made its theatrical debut in the United States on March 7, 2025. The movie did well in theatres and got good reviews, and is now available to watch at home.

Fans can rent, buy, or stream the movie on a number of digital platforms. The movie was officially released for streaming on HBO Max on May 23, 2025.

The film follows Mickey Barnes, an "Expendable" clone tasked with dangerous missions on the hostile ice-planet Niflheim. Robert Pattinson plays Mickey in several versions of the story, which look at cloning, exploitation, and rebellion.

Naomi Ackie, Steven Yeun, Mark Ruffalo, and Toni Collette are also in the movie with Pattinson. This book is based on Edward Ashton's Mickey7 and mixes science fiction with dark political satire.

The film’s philosophical foundation and social commentary elevate it beyond traditional sci-fi. Though it underperformed commercially, critics praised its ambition and Pattinson’s layered performance, making it a must-watch for fans of thoughtful science fiction.

Streaming details of Mickey 17

Mickey 17 is now streaming exclusively on HBO Max as part of Warner Bros. Pictures’ digital release strategy. HBO Max subscribers can stream the film starting May 23, 2025. The platform offers multiple pricing options: a Basic with Ads plan for $9.99 per month, an Ad-Free Standard plan for $15.99 per month, and an Ad-Free Premium plan with 4K Ultra HD streaming for $19.99 per month.

If viewers already have an HBO Max account, all they have to do is log in and look for Mickey 17. HBO Max offers bundles with other services like Hulu and Disney+ for new users.

Other digital platforms for rent or purchase

For viewers who prefer to own or rent the movie without subscribing to another service, the film is available across major video-on-demand platforms. The film can be purchased for $12.99 or rented for $5.99 with a 48-hour viewing window upon activation. Platforms offering this option include:

Amazon Prime Video

Apple TV

Google Play

YouTube

Fandango at Home (Vudu)

This method offers flexibility and permanent access if purchased, making it a great choice for collectors and fans who want to revisit the film.

The movie came out on May 13, 2025, in physical form as well as streaming and digital rentals. It was available in 4K UHD Steelbook, Blu-ray, and DVD formats. You can get these versions on Amazon and other big stores.

More about Mickey 17

Mickey 17 takes place in 2054 and introduces audiences to a world where human expendability is commodified. Mickey Barnes escapes Earth to join a colony mission on Niflheim, where he agrees to be cloned and reprinted after every fatal mission.

Over time, the ethics of this job unravel, especially when two Mickeys are accidentally printed at once, challenging the hierarchy aboard the ship and threatening the colonization mission.

The plot deepens with themes of exploitation, class conflict, and identity. As Mickey 17 and Mickey 18 navigate their existence, the film shifts toward rebellion. The Creepers, native to Niflheim, play a crucial role in shaping the climax, which criticizes colonialism and power abuse.

The alliance between clones and Creepers disrupts the expedition’s leadership and brings about radical change. The film ends with peace, reform, and the destruction of the cloning device, symbolizing an end to the expendable program and a new beginning for humanity.

Production, direction and cast

Directed and written by Bong Joon Ho, the movie continues his tradition of mixing genre elements with sharp socio-political critique. The movie is Bong Joon-ho’s eighth feature film, and is known for hits like Parasite and Snowpiercer.

The film stars Robert Pattinson in a demanding dual performance as both Mickey 17 and Mickey 18. Naomi Ackie plays Nasha Barridge, Mickey’s love interest and a key ally. Steven Yeun plays Timo, Mickey’s morally ambiguous friend.

Mark Ruffalo and Toni Collette portray Kenneth and Ylfa Marshall, whose manipulations drive much of the film’s conflict. Supporting cast members like Cameron Britton, Anamaria Vartolomei, and Patsy Ferran round out the diverse and talented ensemble.

Filmed with a production budget of $118 million, the movie premiered on February 13, 2025, in London, followed by its release in South Korea on February 28 and the United States on March 7.

Stay tuned for more updates on Mickey 17 and similar projects as the year progresses.

