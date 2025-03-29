7 biggest changes between Bong Joon-ho’s Mickey 17 and the Mickey7 book

Edward Ashton's novel Mickey7 was recently adapted into a feature-length film titled Mickey 17. The sci-fi film gained plenty of traction even before its theatrical release because the reputed Bong Joon Ho came on board as the director. Since it was the first movie from the famed filmmaker after the South Korean hit, Parasite (2019), fans were excited to see how he makes the imaginative story his own.

Like many adaptations, Mickey 17 isn't exactly like the book it is based on. Although Joon Ho stayed true to the core elements of the story, he made sure to add several creative changes that make Mickey 17 distinctively different from the novel, Mickey7. These changes will definitely not go unnoticed among bookworms who have read the original.

In this list, we take a look at seven instances wherein Mickey 17 differs from the original narrative put forth by Edward Ashton.

Disclaimer: This list contains information from various sources and has spoilers.

7 interesting story changes that makes Mickey 17 starkly different from Mickey7

1) Mickey Barnes is a historian in Mickey7

The movie premiered at the 75th Berlin International Film Festival (Image via Official Movie Website)

Bong Joon Ho's Mickey 17 features Robert Pattinson in the lead. He plays Mickey Barnes, an Expendable employee who gets cloned every time he dies as part of his research activities on Niflheim. In Mickey 17, Mickey flees earth with his best friend, Timo, to get away from his debt problems.

However, Mickey's backstory in Mickey7 is quite different. Yes, he has problems with debt but he is first and foremost, a historian. He made his base in Midgard which is a utopian colony before volunteering to be an Expendable. Unlike Pattinson's character, the protagonist from the book isn't quite as desperate.

This change is rather significant as Mickey's historical awareness aligned well with the themes of Ashton's narrative which explores identity, colonization and the like.

2) Mickey 7 and Mickey 8 are very different from Mickey 17 and Mickey 18

This sci-fi film is set in the year 2054 (Image via Official Movie Website)

In the book, the focus is primarily on Mickey 7 and the complications that arise from the printing of Mickey 18 even before his passing. Likewise in the latest adaptation, Mickey 18 is also printed while Mickey 17 is still alive. But the confrontational angle is much more pronounced.

In Ashton's version, neither Mickey 7, nor Mickey 8 have any sort of hostility to the other. In fact, they are pretty much identical. So much so, that Mickey 7 can even predict Mickey 8's actions. But Mickey 17 and Mickey 18 are very different as compared to them. Mickey 18 comes across as violent and exhibits the willingness to kill, if needed.

Even though these versions of Mickey are very different from the iterations in the book, it did allow Joon Ho to infuse the added struggle of life and death.

3) Berto became Timo

Berto is very different from Yeun's Timo (Image via Official Movie Website)

It is often the case with adaptations wherein characters are changed in order to enhance the storytelling. Viewers who have watched the recent adaptation know Steven Yeun's character as Timo but in the book, the same character is named Berto. Interestingly, Berto didn't suffer from any financial trouble like Mickey.

In fact, Berto is a confident pilot who made a name for himself with his impressive skills in pog-ball, a fictional sport in the Mickey7 universe. Mickey lost all his money in the book when he bet against Berto during a pog-ball tournament.

In Mickey 17, Timo becomes involved in Oxyzoful smuggling but Mickey7's Berto doesn't have any such ties because Oxyzoful wasn't even a part of Ashton's original story.

4) Mickey 17's Marshall is an incompetent tyrant

Mark Ruffalo brings his own charm to the character (Image via Official Movie Website)

Over the years, Mark Ruffalo has proved time and again that he can play just about any character on screen and bring a certain charm that captures the attention of the viewer. In the adaptation, he uses his expertise to bring to life the character of Kenneth Marshall.

In the book, Marshall is a high-ranking leader who is of the opinion that Expendables aren't worthy of any compassion or care. This is exactly why he even goes as far as restricting Mickey's rations. Ruffalo's character in Mickey 17 is much more self-absorbed and egotistical. Also, his management of the colony is far from ideal.

But all said and done, it cannot be denied that this Mickey 17 character is still quite memorable thanks to Ruffalo's impressive performance.

5) Mickey 17 introduces many new characters

Bong Joon Ho added fun characters to make the narrative more exciting (Image via Official Movie Website)

Whenever filmmakers add new characters to adaptations, it can be hit or miss. While some additions can add to the overall narrative, there have been cases when adding more characters has disrupted the perfectly good flow of the story in question. This is why filmmakers tend to be very particular about the characters they add.

Director Joon Ho definitely wanted to add his own flair to Mickey 17 which is why he added multiple characters in the hopes of giving the story extra zing. The biggest and most memorable one has to be Ylfa, portrayed by the talented Toni Collette, who adds to Marshall's eccentric existence.

Another notable character created just for Mickey 17 is Dorothy, the scientist who builds the translation device for Mickey. The same technology doesn't make an appearance in Mickey7 because, in the book, all humans can telepathically communicate with the help of an instant messenger attached to their retinas.

6) Alan Manikova's backstory is cooler in the book

The adaptation grossed around $111.5 million worldwide (Image via Official Movie Website)

When it comes to backstories, book characters usually have well-developed ones because the author can take the time to build the same across multiple pages. However, it is not always easy for filmmakers to do the same because of the limitations of the runtime.

In Mickey 17, readers will notice that the origin stories of many characters aren't as well-explored as compared to the book. This has been done to ensure that priority is given to the central narrative. But it is a shame that the audience doesn't get to connect to the side characters better, especially Alan Manikova.

Portrayed by Edward Davis in the movie, Manikova is taken into custody for committing murder to create multiples. But in the book, he comes from money and even though he is suspected of murder, there isn't enough proof to charge him. He is able to create thousands of multiples and even takes over an alien planet.

7) Endings are very different

This well-made, well-acted adaptation is a must-watch for sci-fi fans (Image via Official Movie Website)

There have been many cases when adaptations have different endings as compared to the original published work. This elevates the viewing experience as it adds an element of suspense for cinephiles who already know the book's ending.

Joon Ho also made significant changes to the movie's ending. In the book, Mickey lies about an antimatter bomb in order to force the Creepers into a peaceful negotiation. Marshall manages to survive and Nasha decides to stay with Mickey.

In the adaptation, Mickey 18 kills himself and Marshall with the bomb vest. Nasha takes on the role of the colony's new leader and Mickey 17 detonates the cloning device in front of a large crowd heralding the end of the Expendable project.

Despite being an adaptation, director Joon Ho and his team were able to add enough new elements to Mickey 17 to make it interesting and engaging for all viewers.

