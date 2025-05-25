7 shows to watch if you liked Netflix’s Sirens

Netflix's Sirens (2025) bends genres to tell the story of Devon (Meghann Fahy), whose desperate attempt to save her younger sister, Simone (Milly Alcock), from a toxic relationship with her boss, Michaela "Kiki" Kell (Julianne Moore), spirals into catastrophe. Beneath the fashion ensembles, luxury retreats, and flashy careers, something sinister lurks on the coastal island.

Ad

Based on Molly Smith Metzler's play Elemeno Pea, this dark comedy centers around the women's unraveling throughout a weekend that changes their lives. Spanning five episodes that dive into the characters' psyches, the show offers a satirical commentary on capitalism and family dynamics, all while weaving in themes mimicking Greek mythology.

Directed by Nicole Kassell, the show was praised by critics and fans for its bizarre premise. For fans of Sirens, here are some similar TV shows worth checking out.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: All opinions in this article belong solely to the writer.

A legendary series will air on TNT! More details HERE.

The Perfect Couple, Little Fires Everywhere, and other shows for fans of Sirens

1) The Perfect Couple (2024)

The cast of The Perfect Couple (Image via Netflix)

Welcome to Nantucket, a serene coastal town where Greer and Tag Winbury (Nicole Kidman and Liev Schreiber) are throwing the party of the decade for their son Benji Winbury's wedding. But when a murder victim washes ashore, the entire wedding party comes under the scanner, as lies, infidelity, and deceit begin to tarnish the family's perfect reputation.

Ad

For fans of the push-and-pull between the serene and the sinister in Sirens, this drama miniseries by Susanne Bier is a perfect follow-up. Both shows dive into complicated and morally ambiguous family dynamics through their unique premise, set in a dreamy shooting location where everything appears perfect at first glance.

Where to watch: Netflix

2) Little Fires Everywhere (2022)

Washington and Witherspoon in the show (Image via Prime Video)

Elena Richardson (Reese Witherspoon) sees herself as a champion of those in need, completely unaware of her savior complex and class privilege. When she rents her apartment to a single mother, Mia Warren (Kerry Washington), and her daughter, a series of eerie events completely upends Elena's life.

Ad

This psychological drama miniseries, based on Celeste Ng's novel, dives into societal commentary about socioeconomic privilege, race, and family, similar to Sirens. It uses a seemingly unassuming premise to dive into the psyche of toxic women like Elena in positions of power, much like Moore's character Kiki.

Where to watch: Prime Video

3) The White Lotus (2021-present)

Season 3 of The White Lotus (Image via HBO)

Guests arrive at White Lotus, a fancy resort that promises relaxation, discovery, and fun. But things aren't what they seem, and a murder throws their vacation for a toss. With three seasons focusing on different ensemble casts across resorts in the world, the show dives into the vibrant and privileged personalities of the uber-rich and clueless.

Ad

Both Sirens and The White Lotus are dark comedies with nuanced commentary about family, class, and power dynamics. They focus on fantastical locations with secrets that threaten to shatter reality. The cast is stacked with acting powerhouses, making the shows memorable and impactful.

Where to watch: HBO

4) Bad Sisters (2022-present)

The cast of Bad Sisters (Image via Apple TV)

Dublin-based sisters—Eva, Grace, Ursula, Bibi, and Becka—come under investigation after Grace's husband, John Paul, dies unexpectedly. Told through a flashback-driven narrative, the story explores the sisters' possible murder and their wicked intentions in a juicy drama format.

Ad

Complicated sister relationships meet a sinister plot in both Sirens and Bad Sisters, making viewers privy to family dynamics through a plot that cleverly blends black comedy and a fast-paced screenplay. Based on Clan by Malin-Sarah Gozin, the show is critically acclaimed and widely enjoyed by fans worldwide.

Where to watch: Apple TV

5) Dead to Me (2019-2022)

Applegate and Cardellini in Dead to Me (Image via Netflix)

Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini star as unlikely friends, Jen and Judy, whose paths cross at a grief support group. Jen is a recent widow after her husband dies in a road accident, while Judy's grief is more ambiguous. Unbeknownst to Jen, Judy hides a secret that could shatter their relationship.

Ad

Fans of the morally ambiguous female leads in Sirens will appreciate the performances of the lead duo in Dead to Me. Both shows explore complex interpersonal dynamics in tricky situations, with bursts of comedy that elevate the narrative. Created by Liz Feldman, the show received several Emmy nominations for its writing and performances.

Where to watch: Netflix

6) Sharp Objects (2018)

The cast of Sharp Objects (Image via JioHotstar)

Camille Preaker (Amy Adams) is a criminal reporter who struggles with mental health issues. When the murder of two young girls draws her back to her hometown of Wind Gap, Missouri, she must find the truth while facing her traumatic relationship with her mother.

Ad

With a strong female lead, a premise filled with eerie discomfort, and shocking revelations await fans of Sirens in this drama mini-series based on Gillian Flynn's novel. Directed by Jean-Marc Vallée, the critically acclaimed show received seven Emmy nominations for strong performances, a riveting storyline, and direction.

Where to watch: HBO

7) Fleabag (2016-2019)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge in and as Fleabag (Image via Prime Video)

Based on Phoebe Waller-Bridge's one-woman show, Fleabag is a dark comedy about a woman navigating the grief of losing her best friend while struggling to run a cafe. Told by breaking the fourth wall, the show catapulted Waller-Bridge as a critically acclaimed actor-writer, whose narrative abilities were touted as unique and expansive.

Ad

The complex yet relatable dynamic between sisters is perfectly captured in both Fleabag and Sirens. The shows push the boundaries of comedy within a highly charged space, told through the eyes of strong yet often dispirited female characters. Who can forget the iconic haircut scene that cemented Fleabag and Claire as one of the best sister duos on television?

Where to watch: Prime Video

Fans of Devon and Simone's dynamic in Sirens may also enjoy Nine Perfect Strangers and The Better Sister for more female-driven TV shows that blend genres to offer black comedy, psychological thrillers, and memorable performances.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pooja Kumar Pooja Kumar is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a bachelor's degree in Electronic Media, which deepened her understanding of the entertainment industry.



With over six years of experience, Pooja has worked as a copywriter at Social Panga and as a part-time editor and social media manager at Revolutionaries. She has won five awards for best digital marketing campaigns during her tenure at Social Panga.



Pooja is passionate about crafting engaging and relatable content. She believes in thorough research and ethical reporting, ensuring accuracy by cross-referencing multiple reputable sources. She also avoids reliance on AI-generated material, preferring an authentic and personal writing style.



A devoted fan of the K-pop group Seventeen, Pooja admires their amazing performances, kindness, and humor. One of her most cherished memories is traveling to Bangkok in December 2023 to experience their live concert with thousands of fans, a moment she would relive if given the chance to travel back in time. Beyond writing, Pooja enjoys weightlifting, boxing, yoga, and reading. She also finds joy in watching K-dramas, listening to music, and the occasional nap. Know More