Sirens is a dark comedy drama show that premiered on Netflix on May 22, 2025. Molly Smith Metzler created the show based on her 2011 play Elemeno Pea. The limited series follows the story of Devon DeWitt, who visits her younger sister, Simone's workplace to convince her to help care for their ailing father.

Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers for Sirens. Readers' discretion is advised.

Simone, a law school dropout, serves as Mrs. Michaela Kell’s live-in personal assistant at a luxurious island estate. Having lost their mothers at a young age, Simone and Michaela share a deep emotional bond that goes far beyond a typical employer-employee relationship.

Devon finds this disturbing and is sure that her sister needs to be saved from Michaela, whom she believes to be a murderer and cult leader. However, Simone is adamant that she is happy with her life as an employee of the Kells and even advises Devon to move on in her life.

Things take a turn in the final episode, Siren Song, when Michaela fires Simone after learning of the latter's kiss with her husband, Peter Kell. Simone is told to leave with Devon and Bruce. When Bruce tells Simone that she can now take care of him, the latter runs back crying to the Cliff House, where Peter and Michaela live.

Peter and Simone reconnect on the beach. Jose, Peter's right-hand man and the Cliff House's caretaker, is called back to the house and told to retrieve the proof of Peter and Simone's kiss. Peter tells Michaela he wants a divorce. When Devon sees Peter and Simone together, she asks her sister about it. Simone informs Devon that she and Peter love each other, so she will stay at the Cliff House as his new partner instead of returning to Buffalo.

Did Michaela murder Peter's first wife, Jocelyn Kell, in Sirens?

In Sirens episode 2, titled Talons, Devon gets arrested for trespassing on the Kells' property and spends the night in jail. Her cellmate is a woman named Lily-Rose, who tells her about the rumor that Michaela murdered Peter's first wife, Jocelyn Kell, by pushing her off the cliff. Devon is shocked to learn this and is sure that her sister is in danger.

Michaela comes to bail Devon out the next morning and tells her to return to Buffalo. Devon begs for Michaela's forgiveness and requests to let her stay there for the weekend so that she can reconnect with Simone. Michaela reluctantly agrees to let Devon stay for the weekend on the condition that she will not cause any further disruptions.

In the last episode, when Jose returns to the Cliff House to follow Peter's orders, he tells Devon and Bruce to stay in the car. However, Devon gets out of the car to look for Simone, who had run away without informing anyone about her plans. Devon confronted Michaela at the gala and accused her of murdering Jocelyn. Michaela shuts her down and reveals that Jocelyn is alive.

"Jocelyn Kell lives on an island off Washington state. She's a recluse who hasn't been seen in public for over ten years because she was disfigured by plastic surgery after the divorce. An injection hit an artery, causing necrosis, which means half of her face is dead flesh, and she's blind in one eye," she says.

Why did Peter divorce Michaela?

Michaela was an attorney when she first met Peter, who was married to Jocelyn at the time. The two fell in love and had an affair. Peter decided to divorce Jocelyn to get married to Michaela. This leads his children, Rory and Sarah, to believe that Michaela is a villain who caused Jocelyn and Peter's divorce.

Since Peter has a history of cheating, Michaela doubts that Peter is cheating on her and sends Simone to spy on him. Peter catches Simone spying on him and invites her to join him in searching for quahog. While quahogging together, Peter tells Simone that he actually went to his grandson's christening.

As Simone gets ready to leave, Peter kisses her, but Simone does not reciprocate and leaves. Back at the Cliff House, Peter apologizes to Simone, and she assures him that Michaela won't find out about the kiss. Unbeknownst to them, the photographer from the Vanity Fair shoot had clicked pictures of the kiss, which he delivers to Michaela later.

The next day, Michaela fires Simone without giving her a chance to explain. When Peter asks the reason behind it, Michaela lies, claiming she caught Simone stealing. Later, Simone returns to the Cliff House and reveals the truth to Peter.

While the gala is in full swing, Peter requests that Michaela come to the kitchen with him. Then, he tells her that their marriage is not working anymore, so he wants a divorce. When he mentions the picture of him and Simone kissing, Michaela defends herself, saying that he only ever cared about whether or not she could bear children and that she planned to use the picture as insurance.

Peter accuses Michaela of keeping him away from his children because she did not like them. Michaela counters that he never defended her when his children blamed her for his previous divorce. Peter remains determined to divorce her, so she leaves the island.

Sirens is available to stream on Netflix.

