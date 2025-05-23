Sirens soundtrack: A list of every song in the series

Sirens is a Netflix limited series that premiered on May 22, 2025. Created by Molly Smith Metzler, the five-episode drama unfolds over a Labor Day weekend at a lavish beach estate.

When Devon DeWitt goes back to her hometown, she worries about her younger sister Simone's relationship with Michaela Kell, an animal rights activist and billionaire philanthropist. Devon thinks Michaela has more of an effect on Simone than it seems. Devon is determined to help, so he confronts Michaela at her fancy beach house.

On May 22, 2025, the soundtrack for the Netflix series came out digitally. The album has 30 tracks and a total runtime of about 51 minutes. It was composed by Michael Abels. The score connects with the darkly comedic and suspenseful tone of the show, making it more enjoyable to watch.

Sirens: List of every song in the series

Here is the complete list of songs from the Sirens soundtrack, including track times and the composer's credit:

Releasing Barnaby / Morning in Paradise (1:42)

Stair Climber (1:47)

Devon's Theme (1:10)

Preparing for Battle (2:11)

Leaving Business Class (1:09)

The Hotel Bar (0:58)

Siren Seductions (1:40)

Sneaking In (1:54)

Beach Yoga (1:25)

The Fates (1:12)

Dress the Part (0:48)

Anxiety Attacks (2:24)

Definitely a Cult (2:17)

The Siren Calls (1:18)

Birds of a Feather (2:21)

Tempting Proposal (0:51)

Medium Mischief (1:34)

Awkward Proposal (2:15)

Dinner with the Dudes / Storming Out (1:03)

Monster (1:56)

Dancing with Memories (3:08)

The Fixer (2:51)

Men Go Missing (1:33)

Betrayal (1:02)

The Darkness is You (1:02)

Answering the Siren Call (2:23)

Don't You Look Lovely (2:26)

Letting Go (1:19)

Siren Song (1:30)

Sirens End Credits (2:10)

About the music composer

Michael Abels is an American composer who is well known for writing music for movies and concerts. His scores for Jordan Peele movies like Get Out, Us, and Nope brought him a lot of attention. Abels' music is a mix of symphonic composition, hip-hop, and other styles, making soundscapes that are both dynamic and immersive.

Aside from writing music for movies, Abels has also written pieces for concerts, such as At War With Ourselves for the Kronos Quartet and Isolation Variation for violinist Hilary Hahn. He also co-wrote the opera Omar with Rhiannon Giddens, who won a Grammy. In 2023, the opera won the Pulitzer Prize for Music.

Abels helped to create the Composers Diversity Collective, a group whose goal is to make more composers of color visible in movies, TV shows, and streaming media. Major orchestras have played his music, and many prestigious institutions have asked him to write new music for them.

Plot of the series

The limited series takes place at a fancy island estate over Labor Day weekend. When Devon DeWitt (Meghann Fahy) goes back to her hometown, she worries about her younger sister Simone (Milly Alcock) and her relationship with Michaela Kell (Julianne Moore), a wealthy animal rights activist and philanthropist.

Simone works as Michaela's personal assistant, and the fact that they are so close makes people suspicious. Michaela has a big effect on Simone and draws her into a high-class way of life that many people see as cult-like.

Devon decides to step in and talk to Michaela because she feels protective of Simone. As the weekend goes on, tensions rise and problems arise between the characters. As Devon tries to break the bond between Michaela and Simone, the show looks at how power, money, and manipulation work.

Sirens is available to stream on Netflix.

