Where was Sirens filmed? All shooting locations explored

Sirens is a black comedy Netflix miniseries created by Molly Smith Metzler, who based it upon her 2011 play Elemeno Pea. The series revolves around Devon DeWitt, a young woman who tries to persuade her younger sister, Simone, to come back home. However, Simone is not ready to leave the home of her employer, a millionaire philanthropist, Michaela Kell.

Sirens was primarily filmed in the state of New York, and was released on Netflix on May 22, 2025. It stars Meghann Fahy, Milly Alcock, Julianne Moore, Glenn Howerton, Bill Camp, Felix Solis, and Kevin Bacon in prominent roles.

As mentioned above, Sirens was primarily shot in the state of New York. The luxurious world of Michaela Kell was brought to life using a few real locations and creating lavish sets.

Julianne Moore in Sirens (Image via Netflix Tudum)

Lloyd Harbor, New York

The village on the north shore of Long Island, New York, provided the ideal landscape and settlements to pass off as a small island village, near which the billionaire Kells couple resided. A population of around 4000 people made Lloyd Harbor convenient for a production crew to film there. A few glimpses of the beautiful beaches of the Long Island Sound could also be noticed in some scenes.

Caumsett State Historic Park Preserve

The mansion built at the Caumsett State Historic Park became the lavish house of the Kells. The mansion and barn had initially been a country club and hunting preserve after their inception in 1921. However, CGI was heavily used to give it a look of a modern residence.

Steiner Studios, Brooklyn

The interior scenes of the Kells' mansion, where most of the awkward drama unfolds, were created in the Steiner Studios of Brooklyn. Devon's place of stay within the estate was also created here.

As per Newsday, some scenes were also filmed at a private coastal property on Oregon Road, Cutchogue.

What is Sirens about, and how to watch it?

Julianne Moore in a still from Sirens (Image via Netflix)

Sirens is based on the play Elemeno Pea, which Molly Smith Metzler wrote during her Juilliard days and was inspired by the Greek mythological creatures who posed as beautiful women to lure sailors to their deaths with their hypnotic voices. Famously, Odysseus encountered them in Homer's The Odyssey on his journey back to Ithaca from Troy.

In the series, the wife of a billionaire, Michaela Kell, played by Julianne Moore, has Milly Alcock's Simone DeWitt utterly bewitched. Simone's sister Devon must find out the truth behind the lavish facade of Michaela.

The five-episode series is available to stream exclusively on Netflix. The official synopsis reads:

"A scrappy, down-on-her-luck everywoman (Meghann Fahy) goes toe-to-toe with her sister's wealthy boss (Julianne Moore) at a glamorous oceanfront estate."

A subscription to the streaming service is required to watch the episodes, each of which is approximately an hour long. The subscription cost depends on the user's location and their selected plan.

The Standard ad-supported plan in the US costs $7.99 per month, which supports two devices at a time, and content can be streamed in Full HD. The Standard ad-free plan is available for $17.99, allowing the option to add 1 extra member for $6.99/month with ads or $8.99/month without ads.

One can also opt for the Premium plan at $24.99 per month, which supports 4 devices at a time and has an option to add two extra members at the same rate as the Standard ad-free plan. It also allows viewers to stream content in 4K.

