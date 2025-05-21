How old was Milly Alcock when filming House of Dragons? Star reveals a higher-up said she needed an acting coach after 2 days on set

Australian actress Milly Alcock, who famously brought the young Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen to life in HBO’s hit series House of the Dragon, has recently revealed a challenging moment from her early days on the show that few fans knew about.

Even though she was praised for her moving performance, Alcock shared that after only two days on set, a senior member of the production informed her she needed an acting coach. It was a moment that shook the young actress but ultimately fueled her growth.

In a candid interview on The Tonight Show, Alcock recounted how a higher-up on the production team approached her after just two days of filming:

“On my second day on House of the Dragon, one of the — I’m not gonna say who, but someone very high up — pulled me aside and was like, ‘Um, we’re gonna get you an acting coach.’”

She added:

“It just confirmed everything that I’ve kind of known to be true, [which] is that I’m not very good at my job,” she explained. As the audience expressed sympathy, she added, “You know what I mean! I was like, ‘I can’t do this. This is terrible. This is a big mistake.’”

In 2021, Milly Alcock was 21 years old when she started filming House of the Dragon. Up to that moment, she had mainly gained worldwide fame from appearing in Australian shows such as Upright and The Gloaming. Stepping onto the set of an HBO fantasy epic that serves as a prequel to the legendary Game of Thrones franchise was intimidating for the young actress.

Fallon quickly came to Milly Alcock’s defense and apologized for enduring critical comments:

“From the very first episode, you were a fan favorite. That guy is wrong. You are unbelievable,” he continued before addressing the unnamed higher-up directly to the camera, “Look at her! You’re totally wrong, buddy.”

Milly Alcock made her mark when she appeared in the first season of HBO’s Game of Thrones spinoff and later made a short appearance in season 2. Just ahead of the June 2024 premiere of season 2, the series was picked up for season 3.

What’s next for Milly Alcock as House of the Dragon heads into season 3

House of the Dragon serves as a prequel to the global hit Game of Thrones and is based on Martin’s 2018 novel Fire & Blood. Set about two hundred years prior, House of the Dragon tells the tale of a family known (and feared) for their dragons and tendency towards insanity. It is co-created by Ryan Condal and George R.R. Martin, who wrote the fantasy novel series Game of Thrones.

While season 1 introduced the Targaryen family and season 2 had dragon battles, Condal mentioned during an “Inside the Episode” special after the finale that season 3 will center on “total war.” He mentioned at the time:

“While this season was very much about the fits and starts of an early medieval war, season 3 is clearly going to be about total war.”

Milly Alcock is currently looking forward to several major projects. She stars as Simone DeWitt in the Netflix series Sirens, a darkly comic drama set among the wealthy that explores power and privilege, which will premiere on May 22, 2025.

Later this year, Alcock will play Supergirl in the DC Studios production Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, due to release in June 2026.

About the author Tanishqa Patil Tanishqa Patil is a Pop Culture writer at Sportskeeda, bringing two years of content creation experience from various platforms, including Thesportslite [TSL], Fusion World, and Exotic India Art. Her academic foundation includes a Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication and a Bachelor of Arts in English. Currently, she is expanding her expertise through a Master's in English Literature.



Beyond her professional endeavors, Tanishqa enjoys painting, reading, and immersing herself in the art world. If she could attend any concert in history, it would be a performance by the iconic Indian singer K.K. (Krishnakumar Kunnath). Know More