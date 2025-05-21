The Handmaid's Tale showrunner explain the shocking death of this character and what it means for the finale

The Handmaid's Tale's penultimate episode brought an explosive ending that left fans shocked and questioning what it means for the season closer. Episode 9 of the sixth season follows the immediate aftermath of June's attack on Commander Wharton and Serena Joy's wedding. The Handmaids took to the streets to murder the Commanders.

It was a literal explosive and bloody episode, with bombings set off by the Handmaids in their journey towards the borders, American planes dropping bombs on Gilead, and a plane with the Commanders exploding mid-air. Two major deaths occurred in episode 9 of Hulu's hit dystopian series, and the show's co-creators Eric Tuchman and Yahling Chang break down what it means for the finale.

Who died in The Handmaid's Tale season 6 episode 9?

The final scene of The Handmaid's Tale season 6 episode 9 showed a plane explosion mid-air. Commander Wharton and several other High Commanders were aboard the plane. They were bound for Washington D.C., where they were supposed to plan Gilead's retaliation. June convinced Commander Lawrence to put a bomb in the plane. However, Nick arrived at the last minute.

Much to June's horror, Nick also got into the plane. Shortly after takeoff, the plane exploded mid-air as the penultimate episode came to a close. There's no way someone survived the explosion, which means both Commander Lawrence and Nick, played by Bradley Whitford and Max Minghella, respectively, as well as everyone else on the plane, died.

What do Nick and Commander Lawrence's deaths mean for The Handmaid's Tale finale?

For anyone wondering if there's any slight chance Nick and Commander Lawrence may have survived the plane explosion, series co-creators Eric Tuchman and Yahling Chang said that they knew early on that Nick and Commander Lawrence would meet their end before the season finale. They revealed it in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, published on May 20, 2025.

Tuchman acknowledged that some fans have been upset, especially by Nick's death, which they understood. However, he also explained why it had to happen, saying:

"Nick has been June's savior and oasis for such a long time on the show. But we have to remember that she's not the only thing in his life, and that he's a commander in Gilead. And if there's one thing the series has shown is there's no such thing as a good commander."

Tuchman further explained that despite the wonderful things Nick may have done for the show's main character, he was still a willful participant in Gilead.

As for what the two deaths mean for the finale, the literal and figurative big explosion of losing Nick and Commander Lawrence in episode 9 serves as a climax in the story, making way for a sense of "quiet realism" for the finale. Chang said in the same interview with Entertainment Weekly:

"The kind of rhythm and the structure of this season was that [episode] 8, and then twice as much [episode] 9, were sort of these big, epic, kind of mini films with huge climactic explosions. And then 10 has the feeling of denouement."

Chang further said that The Handmaid's Tale season 6 episode 9 brought the "huge, huge moves" that make the story interesting. It provides the chance to give the finale a "sense of that quiet realism of like, well, what happens the next day?"

Catch previous episodes of The Handmaid's Tale on Hulu ahead of the season finale on Tuesday, May 27, 2025.

