The Handmaid's Tale season 6 complete release schedule: All episodes and where to watch them

The Handmaid's Tale season 6 has finally landed, the start of the end for one of TV's most notable dystopian dramas. Based on Margaret Atwood's celebrated novel, the original Hulu series has stolen the world's attention through its unapologetic presentation of a theocratic state and the resistance of those who fight against it.

Following decades of heartfelt highs, savage reversals, and simmering insurrection, the conclusion of June Osborne's tale is underway.

With its sixth and last installment, The Handmaid's Tale season 6 brings viewers closer to the long-awaited conclusion of June's journey and the destiny of Gilead. Picking up from the season 5 cliffhanger, the new season centers on heightened tensions, shifting alliances, and the ultimate push toward liberation.

Whether a seasoned viewer or binging ahead of the season finale, here's what one needs to know about the episode release schedule, where to stream it, and what's on the line in this final season.

Exploring in detail the release schedule of The Handmaid's Tale season 6 and where to watch them

The Handmaid's Tale season 6 has a total of 10 episodes, with a weekly release schedule on Hulu in the United States. The season launched in a three-episode release on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, and future episodes will drop every Tuesday at 12 am ET (or Monday at 9 pm PT for the West Coasters).

It replicates the release pattern from earlier seasons and provides fans with time to digest each chapter of the narrative as it goes on.

Below is the full episode release calendar for The Handmaid's Tale season 6:

Episode 1: Train - Released April 8, 2025

Episode 2: Exile - Released April 8, 2025

Episode 3: Devotion - Released April 8, 2025

Episode 4: Promotion - Releases April 15, 2025

Episode 5: Janine - Releases April 22, 2025

Episode 6: Surprise - Releases April 29, 2025

Episode 7: Shattered - Releases May 6, 2025

Episode 8: Exodus - Releases May 13, 2025

Episode 9: Execution - Releases May 20, 2025

Episode 10: The Handmaid's Tale, Airs May 27, 2025

To watch The Handmaid's Tale season 6, the audience will require either access to Hulu or the Hulu + Disney+ Bundle. The basic Hulu package (with advertisements) is $9.99/month, and the combined package is $10.99/month.

Internationally, The Handmaid's Tale season 6 is available on Disney+, where it is available in different regions. Free trials for new customers as well as eligible return subscribers are available on Hulu, allowing the audience to watch a certain number of episodes for free.

More details on The Handmaid's Tale season 6 explored

The Handmaid's Tale season 6 picks up exactly where the season 5 finale left off, with June escaping anti-refugee violence in Canada with her baby daughter, Nichole. While boarding a train to Vancouver, June was parted from her husband, Luke, who was held back by a confrontation.

On the train, she was surprisingly reunited with Serena, who is now traveling with her new baby after escaping from Gilead supporters.

With tensions escalating, season 6 goes into the last stages of resistance and redemption for the show's central characters. June continues to work towards freeing her daughter Hannah, still imprisoned within Gilead's walls.

Moira and Luke also solidify their positions in the resistance, and Serena starts to question her beliefs as she works to safeguard her child beyond Gilead's reach.

Commander Lawrence, Aunt Lydia, and Nick have to face their reckoning, as the regime starts to break down internally. The show has always paired personal change with political upheaval, and The Handmaid's Tale season 6 maintains this by getting into the ethics that make its characters who they are.

Each episode sets us up for a climactic final confrontation that could redefine Gilead and the world permanently.

The last season is also set to connect the story into Hulu's future sequel series, The Testaments, based on Atwood's 2019 novel. Although season 6 will seek to give closure to long-running storylines, it will also set the stage for what is to be seen in the future of Gilead's extended universe.

Interested viewers can watch The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 on Hulu.

