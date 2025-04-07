What time will The Handmaid's Tale Season 6 be released on Hulu? Release timings for all regions

The Handmaid's Tale season 6, the final season of the highly anticipated series, is scheduled to premiere on Hulu on April 8, 2025, at midnight ET and April 7, 2025, at 9 pm PT. The season will premiere with the first three episodes, with subsequent episodes being released weekly until May 27, 2025.

Ad

The Handmaid's Tale season 6 will see an uprising in Gilead led by the handmaids who have suffered immensely under the authoritative and exploitative regime of the state. This revolution will be led by June Osborne played by Elisabeth Moss and will also have several male characters being allies to the cause.

Release timings of The Handmaid's Tale season 6 for all regions

Ad

Trending

The Handmaid's Tale season 6 will be released on Hulu with three episodes on April 8, 2025, at midnight ET and April 7, 2025, at 9 pm PT.

Hulu is only accessible in the United States. But those who still wish to watch episodes of the show from other parts of the world can do so by choosing a VPN. Express VPN and Nord VPN work best in such scenarios. However, one can also experiment with other free-to-use and safe VPNs.

Ad

That said, considering that the show can be accessed anywhere in the world after connecting through a VPN, the following table summarizes the release times of the premiere episode of the show.

Timezone Release Date Time Eastern Time April 8, 2025 12:00 AM Pacific Time April 7, 2025 9:00 PM Mountain Time April 7, 2025 10:00 PM Central Time April 7, 2025 11:00 PM Indian Standard Time April 8, 2025 9:30 AM British Standard Time April 8, 2025 5:00 AM Australian Eastern Standard Time April 8, 2025 2:00 PM

Ad

What will The Handmaid's Tale Season 6 be about?

Ad

The Handmaid's Tale Season 6 will see a strong revolution by the handmaids against the oppressive government of Gilead and the people who condone it. June Osborne, played by Elisabeth Moss, will be at the forefront of this revolutionary movement, joined by other characters who are determined to bring about change for themselves and society.

Major players in this fight include Madeline Brewer's Janine Lindo, Samira Wiley's Moira Strand, and Amanda Brugel's Rita Blue, all of whom will make significant contributions to the cause.

Ad

Male allies who will participate in this movement include O-T Fagbenle's Luke Bankole, Max Minghella's Commander Nick Blaine, Bradley Whitford's Commander Joseph Lawrence, and Sam Jaeger's Mark Tuello. Collectively, they represent the solidarity to confront Gilead's oppressive systems and seek a just and equal society.

Having said that, Hulu has provided an official logline for The Handmaid's Tale season 6, which reads,

"This final chapter of June’s journey highlights the importance of hope, courage, solidarity, and resilience in the pursuit of justice and freedom."

Ad

Did The Handmaid's Tale on Hulu get canceled?

Ad

No, Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale was not canceled. The series' narrative will be coming to a natural end with its sixth season.

On another note, there is already a The Handmaid's Tale spinoff series titled The Testaments, which is being produced based on Margaret Attwood's novel of the same name.

As of this writing, while doing an interview with Page Six published on YouTube on April 4, 2025, executive producer Warren Littlefield indicated that they would start production for the new series on Monday, April 7, 2025.

Ad

He also briefly spoke about the upcoming project and said:

"It's a very different point of view. It's young women, coming of age in Gilead, 40 years after The Handmaid's Tale. 'So what's changed?' A lot will have changed. It's a different world, it's a different palette, it's a different population, so much is different."

Stay updated on the latest trends in TV shows and movies as 2025 progresses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanchari Ghosh Sanchari is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda with over 4 years of experience under her belt. She has a Master's degree in Sociology from the University of Calcutta, and has always been passionate about the entertainment industry, eventually gravitating towards her current role.



She has a truly diverse professional background; working as a fundraiser, a teacher, a demo sales associate, and a student success specialist. She has also penned articles for the Esports & Gaming and Health & Fitness segments of Sportskeeda, before she decided to write about the latest series and films in the industry.



Sanchari aims to produce top-notch error-free content by looking for and going through only credible sources of information. She also verifies details with the help of a variety of official sources to offer readers accurate and informative articles.



Some hit titles she has recently been obsessed with include 'Beef,' 'The Bear,' 'The Great,' and 'The Favourite.' However, 'Modern Family' and 'Silver Linings Playbook' stand out as two of her favorite releases. She also appreciates comedian Kenny Sebastian's work and admires his outlook on life.



When not writing, she likes to play darts, colour, listen to music and read. Know More