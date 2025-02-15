The Testaments: Everything we know so far about The Handmaid's Tale sequel

The Testaments is a highly anticipated spinoff of the hit Hulu show The Handmaid's Tale. It was first announced in 2019. The Testaments, which is based on Margaret Atwood's 2019 book of the same name, will continue the story of Gilead and look at new points of view in a society that is deeply troubled by oppression.

Ad

A lot has been kept secret, but fans are excited to see where the story goes, especially since both old and new characters are expected to be back. Hulu hasn't confirmed a release date for this series, but it's likely to start airing after the end of The Handmaid's Tale's final season in the spring of 2025.

June's story will end in this new installment, which will also show the complicated lives of people affected by Gilead's power structures from a different point of view.

Ad

Trending

In The Testaments, the plot shifts from the perspective of June Osborne to three key women. The story delves into the lives of Aunt Lydia, Agnes, and Daisy (formerly known as Nichole).

Expected plot of The Testaments: What is known so far

Ad

Aunt Lydia, a character from The Handmaid's Tale, will be at the center of the upcoming Hulu series. She will start to question her role in the oppressive regime. Viewers will also meet Agnes and Daisy, the other two main characters. They are young women whose lives are closely connected to Gilead's power structure.

Agnes, who used to be June's daughter, will be given a new name and start her journey to fight the regime. Daisy, whose real name is Nichole, was smuggled out of Gilead as a child. She will come back as a teenager, determined to find out how to bring Gilead down. Their stories will mix, making it full of mystery, resistance, and the search for justice.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Aunt Lydia's character, The Testaments, is important to the plot, especially since she will have different points of view. As she loses faith in the regime, her loyalty to Gilead will be put to the test, giving fans an interesting character arc to follow.

As mentioned by The Hollywood Reporter, The Handmaid's Tale series creator Bruce Miller mentioned in 2019:

"The Testaments was an independent curveball created by Margaret Atwood for the series I was working on. I think she had had it in her head for a while. I tried as much as possible, and I’m still trying, to not really make The Handmaid’s Tale about The Testaments.”

Ad

The Handmaid's Tale spinoff: Cast of the upcoming series

Ann Dowd as Aunt Lydia in The Handmaid's Tale (Image via YouTube/Hulu)

In the sequel, Ann Dowd will return to her role as Aunt Lydia from The Handmaid's Tale. The spinoff will still be based on her performance as Aunt Lydia, who is strict but becoming increasingly conflicted.

Ad

Dowd will be joined by Chase Infiniti, who has been cast as a co-lead. Announcing the news on Instagram on February 13, 2025, Infinity wrote:

"Excited to join the cast of The Testaments on Hulu!"

Details about the rest of the cast are yet to be announced.

Like The Handmaid's Tale, its sequel will be available to stream on Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback