The Handmaid's Tale season 6: Full list of cast and characters explored

The Handmaid's Tale Season 6, the last season of the much-awaited dystopian drama series, was released on April 8, 2025, on Hulu with three episodes. The season comes after a two-year wait and promises a highly awaited mass rebellion by the handmaids against the repressive and tyrannical rule of Gilead.

Elisabeth Moss, as June Osborne, will lead the rebellion. Several others, including Madeline Brewer's Janine Lindo and Samira Wiley's Moira Strand, will join June's cause.

O-T Fagbenle's Luke Bankole, Max Minghella's Commander Nick Blaine, and Bradley Whitford's Commander Joseph Lawrence will also play crucial roles, supporting June and the handmaidens' cause.

The primary cast of The Handmaid's Tale season 6

1) Elisabeth Moss as June Osborne

Elisabeth Moss is June Osborne (Image via Getty)

Elisabeth Moss reprises her role as June Osborne in The Handmaid's Tale season 6. As discussed above, she spearheads the handmaid's uprising from the front in season 6 of the series and mobilizes the support of other women who have been in situations like hers.

Elisabeth Moss, an Emmy Award-winning actress, has many credits, including Mad Men (20017-2015), Top of the Lake (2013, 2017), and The Invisible Man (2020).

2) Yvonne Strahovski as Serena Joy

Yvonne Strahovski is Serena Joy Waterford (Image via Getty)

Yvonne Strahovski appears as Serena Joy in season 6 of The Handmaid's Tale. Season 5 of the series portrayed Serena in a complex way with indications of antagonistic tendencies along with neutrality.

Emmy-nominated actress Yvonne Strahovski is most notable for her work on productions such as Dexter (2012-2013), Stateless (2020), and Teacup (2024).

3) O-T Fagbenle as Luke Bankole

O-T Fagbenle is Luke Bankole (Image via Getty)

O-T Fagbenle plays Luke Bankole in The Handmaid's Tale season 6. He is married to June and plays a crucial part in the uprising led by her this season. They both have a daughter named Hannah, who was taken away by Gilead and placed under the care of a family.

O-T Fagbenle has worked on film and television projects such as EastEnders (2002), Breaking and Entering (2006), and No Good Deed (2024).

4) Max Minghella as Commander Nick Blaine

Max Minghella is Commander Nick Blaine (Image via Getty)

Max Minghella plays Commander Nick Blaine in season 6 of The Handmaid's Tale. He is June's former lover and the father of her child, Nicole. Nick is crucial in giving June all the information she needs about Gilead and her daughter with Luke, Hannah. He also plays a vital role in cracking the Gilead system open from the inside to allow June and others to infiltrate it.

Some of Max Minghella's previous works include The Social Network (2010), The Mindy Project (2013-2017), and Babylon (2022).

5) Madeline Brewer as Janine Lindo

Madeline Brewer is Janine Lindo (Image via Getty)

Madeline Brewer plays Janine Lindo in The Handmaid's Tale season 6. Despite being compliant with Gilead's system in the show's first few seasons, Janine has grown to understand the exploitative nature of the state and its handmaid's system. In season 6, she revolts against the system and wants it gone for good.

Madeline Brewer has worked on multiple projects, including Orange Is the New Black (2013), Black Mirror (2016), and Space Oddity (2022).

6) Bradley Whitford as Commander Joseph Lawrence

Bradley Whitford is Commander Joseph Lawrence (Image via Getty)

Bradley Whitford plays Commander Joseph Lawrence in season 6 of The Handmaid's Tale. Commander Lawrence is a nuanced character and one of the architects of the Handmaid system. Nevertheless, he deeply regrets it and does all he can to rectify the situation. He also is supportive of June's cause.

Emmy Award-winning actor Bradley Whitford has been a part of several projects, including The West Wing (1999–2006), Transparent (2014-2019), and Tick, Tick... Boom! (2021).

Additional noteworthy characters in The Handmaid's Tale season 6

The cast of The Handmaid's Tale season 6 (Image via Getty)

The additional confirmed cast of The Handmaid's Tale season 6 includes:

Ann Dowd as Aunt Lydia

Sam Jaeger as Mark Tuello

Amanda Brugel as Rita Blue

Ever Carradine as Naomi Lawrence

Samira Wiley as Moira Strand

Josh Charles, in an undisclosed role

