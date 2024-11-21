The Madness season 1: Full list of cast

Netflix brings another show from the crime thriller genre with The Madness season 1, which is set for a streaming debut on November 28, 2024. Stephen Belber, the man behind The Laramie Project and What We Do Next, created the eight-episode show.

Clement Virgo directed the first two episodes, and he told Netflix Tudum that the new series "is a metaphor for the world we are in now: the social media world."

The official synopsis from Netflix reads:

"After a media pundit stumbles upon a dead body deep in the Poconos woods, he finds himself framed for the murder of a notorious white supremacist."

Critically acclaimed actor Colman Domingo stars in the series as the media pundit Muncie Daniels. Marsha Stephanie Blake, Deon Cole, John Ortiz, Thaddeus J. Mixson, and Tamsin Topolski join him in The Madness season 1 cast list.

Colman Domingo and others star in The Madness season 1

1) Colman Domingo as Muncie Daniels

Colman Domingo as Muncie (Image via Netflix)

The Oscar-nominated actor, Colman Domingo, takes the lead in The Madness season 1 as Muncie Daniels. He's a political consultant-turned-TV pundit in the series. His character gets framed for murder after discovering a dead body in the woods.

Domingo can be seen playing Victor Strand in Fear the Walking Dead and as Private Harold Green in Lincoln. He also worked in Selma, Passing Strange, The Color Purple, and Sing Sing. He got his Academy Award nod for Rustin and won a Primetime Emmy for guest-starring as Ali in Euphoria.

2) Marsha Stephanie Blake as Elena Daniels

Muncie with Marsha Stephanie Blake's Elena (Image via Netflix)

In The Madness season 1, Jamaican actress and Orange is the New Black star Marsha Stephanie Blake plays Elena Daniels. She's the mother of Muncie's teenage son.

The Primetime Emmy-nominated actress can be seen in Netflix's TV miniseries When They See Us and ABC's How to Get Away with Murder.

She was also in Django Unchained, The Courtroom, and Brother, and guest-starred in Wilderness and Law & Order.

3) Tamsin Topolski as Lucie Snipes

Tamsin Topolski as Lucie (Image via Netflix)

The What You Wish For actress, Tamsin Topolski, stars in the upcoming Netflix conspiracy thriller as Lucie Snipes. She's a woman who is going to be facing some hard truths and choices between right and wrong in the series.

Topolski made her debut in the TV series Holby City before joining the Penny Dreadful cast as Lavinia Putney. She can also be seen in The Rook, Slow Horses, The Diplomat, and Guilt.

4) Thaddeus J. Mixson as Demetrius

Thaddeus J. Mixson as Demetrius (Image via Netflix)

In the upcoming Netflix crime thriller, Thaddeus J. Mixson will play Demetrius, Muncie's teenage son. He's set to appear in seven of the eight episodes of The Madness season 1.

He can be seen in Reasonable Doubt, where he plays the rebellious eldest son of the Stewart family, Spenser. Mixson also worked in Safety, Candy Cane Lane, and Creed III.

5) Bradley Whitford

Bradley Whitford in The Madness season 1 (Image via Netflix)

Netflix has confirmed that Bradley Whitford will be joining the cast of the upcoming conspiracy thriller, but there aren't a lot of details about his character.

However, he appeared in the series trailer, and in one scene, Muncie asks him for help "extract [him] from the equation."

The Julliard-trained actor's filmography includes over 130 titles for TV and films. He was in Get Out, The West Wing, Saving Mr. Banks, and The Cabin in the Woods.

He also stars as Joseph Lawrence in The Handmaid's Tale and as Adrian Capulet in Rosaline.

Supporting cast and characters in the series

Besides those mentioned above, The Madness season 1 cast list also includes:

Deon Cole as Kwesi

Chris Henry Coffey as Det. Johnson

Lochlan Miller as Blake Snipes

Hudson Wurster as Tanner Snipes

Amanda Ramsaran as the Neighbor

Stephen McKinley Henderson as Isaiah

Lanette Ware as Nadia

Dru Viergever as Don Sloss

Al Saplenza as Tony

Steve Byers as Bobby Woods

Deam Armstrong as Chief Buck Stanton

Jeff Roop as Brian Folsom

Bri Neal as Laura Jennings

Breton Lalama as Nika

Alex Woods as John Diggins

Ashton James as Polo

Ron Selmour as Rome

The series will also feature a long list of guest stars, whom viewers will see in single-episode roles in The Madness season 1.

American Gangster's John Ortiz and Possessor actress Gabrielle Graham are confirmed to have guest-starring roles.

Catch The Madness season 1 starting November 28, 2024, only streaming on Netflix.

