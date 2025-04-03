7 best characters from The Social Network

The Social Network (2010) is a biographical drama directed by David Fincher and co-written by Aaron Sorkin. It is based on Ben Mezrich's 2009 book, The Accidental Billionaires, and explores the origins of Facebook along with the controversies surrounding its inception.

Ad

Jesse Eisenberg plays Mark Zuckerberg, the ambitious and socially awkward creator of Facebook. Andrew Garfield takes on the role of Eduardo Saverin, Zuckerberg's close friend and early business partner.

Justin Timberlake plays Sean Parker, co-founder of Napster, and becomes an influential figure in Facebook's rise. Armie Hammer portrays both the Winklevoss twins, Cameron and Tyler. Max Minghella appears as Divya Narendra, their business associate.

Although Facebook's actual employees, including Zuckerberg, had no involvement in the film's production, Eduardo Saverin contributed as a consultant to Mezrich's book.

Ad

Trending

Harvard University student Mark Zuckerberg creates a social networking site in 2003 that rapidly gains popularity and expands. However, its success is soon followed by disputes over leadership and ownership, which escalate into personal and legal disputes.

The film's complex characters drive its exploration of ambition, loyalty, and power. From Mark's relentless rise to Eduardo's betrayal and Sean's manipulation, their conflicts shape the story of Facebook, making The Social Network a compelling portrayal of success and human connection.

Ad

Here is a list of the seven best characters from The Social Network.

Disclaimer: This listicle reflects the author's opinions and is not ranked in any particular order.

Eduardo Saverin, and other best characters from The Social Network

1) Eduardo Saverin (Played by Andrew Garfield)

Eduardo experiences personal betrayals in The Social Network (Image via Sony Pictures)

Eduardo emerges as a sympathetic figure in The Social Network due to his tragic arc, from being Mark's best friend to being entirely shut out of Facebook. Though occasionally distant, he serves as Mark's conscience, especially when Sean Parker starts getting him all worked up with visions of stardom and success.

Ad

As the company gains momentum, Eduardo remains a steady presence, one that both Mark and Facebook need. However, his loyalty is rewarded, though, with betrayal, leaving him to be shut out from the proceeds of the company.

This unfairness is not just about financial loss but also about the personal betrayal Eduardo experiences. His sense of anguish stems from Mark's breach of trust. This makes him one of the few characters in the film whose struggles are deeply personal and emotionally driven.

Ad

Eduardo stands out as one of the best characters because his journey is centered on friendship, trust, and the pain of being cast aside despite doing everything right.

2) Mark Zuckerberg (Played by Jesse Eisenberg)

Jessie Eisenberg plays Mark Zuckerberg, the perfect anti-hero (Image via Sony Pictures)

Jesse Eisenberg presents Zuckerberg as a flawed yet multi-dimensional individual, offering insight into the decisions that helped shape Facebook’s global success.

Ad

In The Social Network, Zuckerberg is unapologetic about his mistakes. While highly intelligent, his social awkwardness highlights his complexity rather than casting him as purely villainous.

His actions throughout the film raise ethical dilemmas, yet his underlying desire for recognition and acceptance remains a central theme. He is the perfect anti-hero, a genius whose success stems from both brilliance and insecurity, making him a compelling character to watch.

3) Christy Lee (Played by Brenda Song)

Ad

Brenda Song plays the role of Eduardo's girlfriend, Christy (Image via Sony Pictures)

Christy, played by Brenda Song, is the girlfriend of Eduardo during Facebook's meteoric rise. It is a passionate whirlwind affair at the beginning, but as Eduardo becomes increasingly engrossed in Facebook, Christy grows increasingly jealous.

Ad

Christy in The Social Network is portrayed as someone unwilling to be overlooked, particularly as Eduardo becomes more consumed by Facebook’s success. While her actions may appear extreme, they stem from a desire for acknowledgment and respect.

She brings an emotional intensity that highlights the film’s central theme—how ambition consumes personal relationships—making her role crucial to Eduardo’s arc.

4) Marylin Delpy (Played by Rashida Jones)

Marylin Delpy is the junior member of Mark Zuckerberg's defense team (Image via Sony Pictures)

Marylin Delpy, portrayed by Rashida Jones, is a junior member of Mark's defense team. While most of the legal tension in The Social Network is centered around Sly's (John Getz) interrogation, Marylin takes a different approach by engaging with Mark on a personal level.

Ad

Rather than focusing on the legal arguments, she attempts to befriend him as an individual and find out what is really behind Facebook's meteoric rise. Marylin serves as a narrative lens through which audiences gain an objective view of Mark’s character.

As one of the few characters who approaches Mark with empathy rather than hostility, she offers a grounded perspective that challenges his moral blindness.

5) Erica Albright (Played by Rooney Mara)

Ad

Erica Albright is seen breaking up with Zuckerberg in the movie (Image via Sony Pictures)

Erica Albright is an important character in The Social Network, even though she only appears on screen briefly. Erica’s breakup with Mark in the opening scene establishes a key theme of the movie. It emphasizes that his challenges are not due to a lack of intelligence but rather his interpersonal shortcomings.

Ad

The opening plays a crucial role in shaping the audience’s perception of Mark. In just a few minutes, Erica articulates his flaws, which become less apparent as his success grows. Even as he builds Facebook into a global platform, her words serve as a reminder of his underlying insecurities.

Despite her limited screen time, she delivers one of the most defining moments of the film, shaping Mark’s motivations more than anyone else.

Ad

6) Sean Parker (Played by Justin Timberlake)

Sean Parker plays a key role in Facebook's early stages (Image via Sony Pictures)

Sean Parker, played by Justin Timberlake, is the co-founder of Napster and a pivotal figure in shaping Facebook’s early trajectory. He encourages Mark and Eduardo to expand their vision and convinces Mark of the platform’s vast potential.

Ad

Positioning himself as an entrepreneurial success, Sean influences Mark’s perception of Facebook as more than just a college project. However, his confidence and self-importance contribute to tensions within the company.

Sean’s charisma contrasts with Mark’s awkwardness and Eduardo’s traditional approach, boosting Facebook’s growth but also sparking conflict. His growing influence reveals the power struggles during the company’s rise.

His commanding presence captivates every scene, exemplifying the allure of success while subtly hinting at its eventual decline.

Ad

7) Divya Narendra (Played by Max Minghella)

Divya is the first person to see the potential of Facebook (Image via Sony Pictures)

Divya Narendra is one of the original business partners of the Winklevoss twins. He is also depicted as one of their main allies in their struggle for credit for their contribution to Facebook.

Ad

He is the first one who sees the potential of the site and refuses to be left behind in its success. As part of the vision of the Winklevoss twins, he tries to claim his stake in what he knows is their original idea.

Narendra is just as resolute when taking on Mark Zuckerberg. His character in The Social Network brings out his ambition, and he is one of the film's main characters who is motivated by competition and a need for power in the tech world.

Ad

He stands out as the true strategist behind the Winklevoss twins, proving that foresight and persistence are just as powerful as wealth and connections.

Interested viewers can watch The Social Network on major streaming platforms like Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu, and Apple TV+

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback