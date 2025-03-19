WATCH: $250M-worth Justin Timberlake honors Tiger Woods while making incredible off-the-course golf feat

Tiger Woods recently announced he had suffered an Achilles injury. Saddened by the news, fans have shown their support for the golf icon in various ways. Popular singer and songwriter Justin Timberlake also creatively showed support by accomplishing an off-the-course golf feat.

Ad

Woods turned pro in 1996 and has 82 PGA Tour wins, tied for the highest PGA Tour wins of all time. The American golfer, who has won 15 Major Championships and was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2021, was also awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2019.

Justin Timberlake, valued at $250 million (via Celebrity Net Worth), posted a video on X paying tribute to Tiger Woods. In the video, the singer can be seen shooting a long putt on an airplane. The video was dubbed with the famous “Better than most” audio, a recording of the call sports presenter Gary Koch made as Woods holed a snake putt in the famous 17th at TPC Sawgrass during the 2001 Players Championship.

Ad

Trending

“We love you, Big 🐅!!! Get well soon!” Justin Timberlake wrote in the caption of the video.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Aside from being a singer, Timberlake is also an avid golf lover. He regularly plays in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and almost aced Pebble Beach’s seventh hole in 2017. He is friends with Tiger Woods, with the two even sharing a business relationship.

In 2024, Justin Timberlake and Tiger Woods partnered to develop T-Squared Social, a high-end sports bar in St. Andrews. They are converting St. Andrews New Picture House Cinema into a bar featuring golf simulators, dart and bowling lanes, and a movie theatre screen.

Ad

According to Sports Illustrated, there is no exact timeline for the development of the sports bar. However, it is expected to begin within the next two to three years.

Tiger Woods reveals he had to undergo surgery for a ruptured tendon

Tiger Woods broke the news of his injury on Instagram, revealing that he had ruptured his Achilles while training at home.

Ad

“As I began to ramp up my own training and practice at home, I felt a sharp pain in my left Achilles, which was deemed to be ruptured. This morning, Dr. Charlton Stucken of Hospital for Special Surgery in West Palm Beach, Florida performed a minimally-invasive Achilles tendon repair for a ruptured tendon,” Woods said.

Ad

Ad

The 82-time PGA Tour winner shared that the surgery was successful. Woods is back at his home in Jupiter, Florida, and is expected to recover fully, although a timeline for recovery is unknown.

Tiger Woods has yet to make his first PGA Tour start of the year. He was set to compete in the 2025 Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines. However, he withdrew due to the passing of his mother Kultida Woods. He will also be absent from the upcoming 2025 Master Tournament.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback