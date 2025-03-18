2025 Masters field: Full list of golfers qualified so far

It’s less than a month to the 2025 Masters Tournament, the first Major golf tournament of the year. There are now 92 players on the list who are expected to tee off at Augusta National Golf Course on April 10, including defending champion Scottie Scheffler and Players Championship runner-up J.J. Spaun.
The Masters was first played in 1934 and was originally known as the Augusta National Invitation Tournament. Horton Smith won the inaugural event, taking home $1,500 out of the total $5,000 prize purse for his victory. Since then, the prize purse for the event has steadily increased, with the highest being in 2024, which was a total of $20 million.
World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler lifted the trophy at the 2024 Masters Tournament after finishing 11-under. He won $3.6 million for his performance. The runner-up was Ludvig Aberg who was four strokes behind him at seven-under. In 2023, Jon Rahm won the event with 12-under. Four strokes behind him, Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson tied for T2.
Jack Nicklaus holds the record for the most Masters Tournament victories, having won the event six times. Following him closely is Tiger Woods, who has won the event five times. However, Woods will not be in the field this year as he is recovering from an Achilles tendon injury.
Full list of golfers qualified for 2025 Masters so far
This year, the 2025 Masters field will feature golfers who have previously won the event, U.S. Champions over the last five years, and Open Champions over the last five years.
Here’s a full list of golfers who are eligible to compete in the 2025 Masters Tournament at the moment.
- Ludvig Aberg
- Byeong Hun An
- Josele Ballester (a)
- Evan Beck (a)
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Akshay Bhatia
- Keegan Bradley
- Sam Burns
- Angel Cabrera
- Brian Campbell
- Rafael Campos
- Patrick Cantlay
- Wyndham Clark
- Corey Conners
- Fred Couples
- Cam Davis
- Jason Day
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Thomas Detry
- Nick Dunlap
- Nico Echavarria
- Austin Eckroat
- Harris English
- Tony Finau
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Sergio Garcia
- Lucas Glover
- Max Greyserman
- Brian Harman
- Justin Hastings (a)
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Russell Henley
- Joe Highsmith
- Tom Hoge
- Nicolai Hojgaard
- Rasmus Hojgaard
- Max Homa
- Billy Horschel
- Viktor Hovland
- Sungjae Im
- Dustin Johnson
- Zach Johnson
- Noah Kent (a)
- Tom Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Patton Kizzire
- Brooks Koepka
- Bernhard Langer
- Thriston Lawrence
- Min Woo Lee
- Shane Lowry
- Robert MacIntyre
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Denny McCarthy
- Matt McCarty
- Rory McIlroy
- Maverick McNealy
- Phil Mickelson
- Collin Morikawa
- Joaquin Niemann
- Jose Maria Olazabal
- Matthieu Pavon
- Taylor Pendrith
- J.T. Poston
- Jon Rahm
- Aaron Rai
- Patrick Reed
- Davis Riley
- Justin Rose
- Xander Schauffele
- Scottie Scheffler
- Adam Schenk
- Charl Schwartzel
- Adam Scott
- Vijay Singh
- Cameron Smith
- J.J. Spaun
- Jordan Spieth
- Sepp Straka
- Hiroshi Tai (a)
- Nick Taylor
- Sahith Theegala
- Justin Thomas
- Davis Thompson
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Bubba Watson
- Mike Weir
- Danny Willett
- Cameron Young
- Kevin Yu
- Will Zalatoris