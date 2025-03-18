2025 Masters field: Full list of golfers qualified so far

It’s less than a month to the 2025 Masters Tournament, the first Major golf tournament of the year. There are now 92 players on the list who are expected to tee off at Augusta National Golf Course on April 10, including defending champion Scottie Scheffler and Players Championship runner-up J.J. Spaun.

The Masters was first played in 1934 and was originally known as the Augusta National Invitation Tournament. Horton Smith won the inaugural event, taking home $1,500 out of the total $5,000 prize purse for his victory. Since then, the prize purse for the event has steadily increased, with the highest being in 2024, which was a total of $20 million.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler lifted the trophy at the 2024 Masters Tournament after finishing 11-under. He won $3.6 million for his performance. The runner-up was Ludvig Aberg who was four strokes behind him at seven-under. In 2023, Jon Rahm won the event with 12-under. Four strokes behind him, Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson tied for T2.

Jack Nicklaus holds the record for the most Masters Tournament victories, having won the event six times. Following him closely is Tiger Woods, who has won the event five times. However, Woods will not be in the field this year as he is recovering from an Achilles tendon injury.

Full list of golfers qualified for 2025 Masters so far

This year, the 2025 Masters field will feature golfers who have previously won the event, U.S. Champions over the last five years, and Open Champions over the last five years.

Here’s a full list of golfers who are eligible to compete in the 2025 Masters Tournament at the moment.

Ludvig Aberg

Byeong Hun An

Josele Ballester (a)

Evan Beck (a)

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Akshay Bhatia

Keegan Bradley

Sam Burns

Angel Cabrera

Brian Campbell

Rafael Campos

Patrick Cantlay

Wyndham Clark

Corey Conners

Fred Couples

Cam Davis

Jason Day

Bryson DeChambeau

Thomas Detry

Nick Dunlap

Nico Echavarria

Austin Eckroat

Harris English

Tony Finau

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Sergio Garcia

Lucas Glover

Max Greyserman

Brian Harman

Justin Hastings (a)

Tyrrell Hatton

Russell Henley

Joe Highsmith

Tom Hoge

Nicolai Hojgaard

Rasmus Hojgaard

Max Homa

Billy Horschel

Viktor Hovland

Sungjae Im

Dustin Johnson

Zach Johnson

Noah Kent (a)

Tom Kim

Chris Kirk

Patton Kizzire

Brooks Koepka

Bernhard Langer

Thriston Lawrence

Min Woo Lee

Shane Lowry

Robert MacIntyre

Hideki Matsuyama

Denny McCarthy

Matt McCarty

Rory McIlroy

Maverick McNealy

Phil Mickelson

Collin Morikawa

Joaquin Niemann

Jose Maria Olazabal

Matthieu Pavon

Taylor Pendrith

J.T. Poston

Jon Rahm

Aaron Rai

Patrick Reed

Davis Riley

Justin Rose

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Schenk

Charl Schwartzel

Adam Scott

Vijay Singh

Cameron Smith

J.J. Spaun

Jordan Spieth

Sepp Straka

Hiroshi Tai (a)

Nick Taylor

Sahith Theegala

Justin Thomas

Davis Thompson

Jhonattan Vegas

Bubba Watson

Mike Weir

Danny Willett

Cameron Young

Kevin Yu

Will Zalatoris

