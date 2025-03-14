Scottie Scheffler gives an honest assessment of his Round 1 at The Players Championship: "There's punishment out there"

The Players Championship defending champion Scottie Scheffler is at the TPC Sawgrass to compete in the 2025 edition of the tournament. After the end of Round 1, Scheffler finds himself tied for 20th place along with the likes of Robert MacIntyre and other golfers.

Ad

The World No. 1 golfer also appeared in a press conference after the conclusion of Round 1 on Thursday. In this press conference, Scheffler gave an honest assessment of his performance at the TPC Sawgrass.

"I feel okay about the round. I think the golf course is playing nice. There's punishment out there with the heavy rough, and obviously a lot of hazards. A bit of a breeze this afternoon. Overall felt like I did some decent things out there and gave myself some chances," he said.

Ad

Trending

In the first round of The Players Championship 2025, Scottie Scheffler scored four birdies in total. While three birdies were carded in the front nine (hole 3, hole 4, and hole 9), one birdie was carded in the back nine (hole 12).

Scheffler also carded one bogey on Thursday on the par-4 hole 10. In comparison to 2024, Scheffler's Round 1 yesterday was a bit poor. Last year, he scored six birdies in total was 5-under par at the end of the first round.

Ad

What time will Scottie Scheffler tee off in Round 2 of The Players Championship 2025?

In Round 2 of The Players Championship on Friday, Scottie Scheffler will tee off at 8:24 AM ET. He will be paired alongside Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele. Here is a detailed look at the pairings and tee times for Round 2 of The Players Championship (All times ET):

Ad

Tee No. 1

7:40 a.m. – Henrik Norlander, Victor Perez, Ben Kohles

7:51 a.m. – Eric Cole, Ben Griffin, Max Greyserman

8:02 a.m. – J.J. Spaun, Jacob Bridgeman, Chandler Phillips

8:13 a.m. – Emiliano Grillo, Byeong Hun An, Adam Schenk

8:24 a.m. – Taylor Pendrith, Peter Malnati, Kurt Kitayama

8:35 a.m. – Brice Garnett, Matthieu Pavon, Camilo Villegas

8:46 a.m. – Austin Eckroat, Jake Knapp, Taylor Moore

8:57 a.m. – Nico Echavarria, Kevin Yu, Erik van Rooyen

9:08 a.m. – Karl Vilips, Sam Burns, Cameron Young

9:19 a.m. – K.H. Lee, Carson Young, Patrick Fishburn

9:30 a.m. – Trey Mullinax, Ryo Hisatsune, Laurie Canter

9:41 a.m. – Kris Ventura, Kevin Roy, Jackson Suber

12:45 p.m. – Lanto Griffin, Andrew Novak, David Lipsky

12:56 p.m. – Keith Mitchell, Justin Lower, Nicolai Højgaard

1:07 p.m. – Michael Kim, Alex Smalley, Sam Stevens

1:18 p.m. – Maverick McNealy, Brian Harman, Tony Finau

1:29 p.m. – Ludvig Åberg, Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Thomas

1:40 p.m. – Russell Henley, Shane Lowry, Viktor Hovland

1:51 p.m. – Wyndham Clark, Jason Day, Jordan Spieth

2:02 p.m. – Thomas Detry, Sepp Straka, Nick Taylor

2:13 p.m. – J.T. Poston, Seamus Power, Mackenzie Hughes

2:24 p.m. – Chris Kirk, Luke List, Adam Svensson

2:35 p.m. – Bud Cauley, Matti Schmid, David Skinns

2:46 p.m. – Hayden Springer, Jesper Svensson, Will Chandler

Ad

Tee No. 10

7:40 a.m. – Doug Ghim, Ryan Fox, Sami Valimaki

7:51 a.m. – Andrew Putnam, Charley Hoffman, Denny McCarthy

8:02 a.m. – Daniel Berger, Min Woo Lee, Rasmus Højgaard

8:13 a.m. – Harris English, Billy Horschel, Justin Rose

8:24 a.m. – Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele

8:35 a.m. – Collin Morikawa, Adam Scott, Tommy Fleetwood

8:46 a.m. – Keegan Bradley, Rickie Fowler, Patrick Cantlay

8:57 a.m. – Nick Dunlap, Akshay Bhatia, Tom Kim

9:08 a.m. – Harry Hall, Chris Gotterup, Si Woo Kim

9:19 a.m. – Jhonattan Vegas, Matt Kuchar, Adam Hadwin

9:30 a.m. – Sam Ryder, Greyson Sigg, Mac Meissner

9:41 a.m. – Max McGreevy, Ryan Gerard, Frankie Capan III

12:45 p.m. – Chad Ramey, C.T. Pan, Vince Whaley

12:56 p.m. – Joel Dahmen, Patrick Rodgers, Chan Kim

1:07 p.m. – Beau Hossler, Mark Hubbard, Ben Silverman

1:18 p.m. – Rafael Campos, Davis Riley, Gary Woodland

1:29 p.m. – Joe Highsmith, Brian Campbell, Matt McCarty

1:40 p.m. – Patton Kizzire, Lucas Glover, Corey Conners

1:51 p.m. – Sahith Theegala, Matt Fitzpatrick, Will Zalatoris

2:02 p.m. – Davis Thompson, Stephan Jaeger, Tom Hoge

2:13 p.m. – Aaron Rai, Cam Davis, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

2:24 p.m. – Robert MacIntyre, Max Homa, Sungjae Im

2:35 p.m. – Nate Lashley, Will Gordon, Rico Hoey

2:46 p.m. – Alejandro Tosti, Isaiah Salinda, Aldrich Potgieter

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback