Is The Players Championship always played at TPC Sawgrass? Venue history explored

The 2025 Players Championship will kick off in a couple of hours and fans are eagerly waiting for the tournament to begin. It is a prestigious event that often features some of the most popular names in golf.
The Players Championship is an annual golf tournament that began in 1974 and was originally known as the Tournament Players Championship. It usually boasts a star-studded field featuring the top 50 golfers in the World Rankings and PGA Tour event winners.
The event is set to take place at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. However, the event has not always been played at TPC Sawgrass. It has seen several venue changes since its inception.
In 1974, the inaugural Players Championship was held at Atlanta Country Club in Marietta, Georgia. The following year, 1975, it moved to Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, and then to the East Course at Inverrary Country Club, Lauderhill in 1976.
From 1977 to 1981, the prestigious event was held at Sawgrass Country Club in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. The Sawgrass Country Club was founded in 1974, the same year as the inception of the Players Championship. It started as an 18-hole course before later expanding to a 27-hole course.
In 1982, the event was moved to TPC Sawgrass, Stadium Course, which has remained its home till date. TPC Sawgrass has been in operation for 45 years and has two individual courses– the Stadium Course and the Valley Course. 42 editions of the Players Championship have been held at TPC Sawgrass, and the 43rd is set to kick off on Thursday, March 13.
Players Championship prize purse breakdown
In 2024, Scottie Scheffler won the Players Championship one stroke ahead of the runners-up. He went home with $4.5 million from the $25 million total prize purse. He won the event in 2023 as well and left with the same amount of money.
This year, defending Champion Scheffler will compete against stars such as Ludvig Aberg and Keegan Bradley. This edition also has a $25 million total prize purse with the winner set to get $4.5 million. Meanwhile, the runner-up will leave with $2.75 million.
Here’s a breakdown of how much each player will receive from the total pool:
- 1st: $4,500,000
- 2nd: $2,725,000
- 3rd: $1,725,000
- 4th: $1,225,000
- 5th: $1,025,000
- 6th: $906,250
- 7th: $843,750
- 8th: $781,250
- 9th: $731,250
- 10th: $681,250
- 11th: $631,250
- 12th: $581,250
- 13th: $531,250
- 14th: $481,250
- 15th: $456,250
- 16th: $431,250
- 17th: $406,250
- 18th: $381,250
- 19th: $356,250
- 20th: $331,250
- 21st: $306,250
- 22nd: $281,250
- 23rd: $261,250
- 24th: $241,250
- 25th: $221,250
- 26th: $201,250
- 27th: $193,750
- 28th: $186,250
- 29th: $178,750
- 30th: $171,250
- 31st: $163,750
- 32nd: $156,250
- 33rd: $148,750
- 34th: $142,500
- 35th: $136,250
- 36th: $130,000
- 37th: $123,750
- 38th: $118,750
- 39th: $113,750
- 40th: $108,750
- 41st: $103,750
- 42nd: $98,750
- 43rd: $93,750
- 44th: $88,750
- 45th: $83,750
- 46th: $78,750
- 47th: $73,750
- 48th: $69,750
- 49th: $66,250
- 50th: $64,250
- 51st: $62,750
- 52nd: $61,250
- 53rd: $60,250
- 54th: $59,250
- 55th: $58,750
- 56th: $58,250
- 57th: $57,750
- 58th: $57,250
- 59th: $56,750
- 60th: $56,250
- 61st: $55,750
- 62nd: $55,250
- 63rd: $54,750
- 64th: $54,250
- 65th: $53,750
- 66th: $53,250
- 67th: $52,750
- 68th: $52,250
- 69th: $51,750
- 70th: $51,250
- 71st: $50,750
- 72nd: $50,250
- 73rd: $49,750
- 74th: $49,250
- 75th: $48,750
- 76th: $48,250
- 77th: $47,750
- 78th: $47,250
- 79th: $46,750
- 80th: $46,250
- 81st: $45,750
- 82nd: $45,250