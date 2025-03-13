Is The Players Championship always played at TPC Sawgrass? Venue history explored

The 2025 Players Championship will kick off in a couple of hours and fans are eagerly waiting for the tournament to begin. It is a prestigious event that often features some of the most popular names in golf.

The Players Championship is an annual golf tournament that began in 1974 and was originally known as the Tournament Players Championship. It usually boasts a star-studded field featuring the top 50 golfers in the World Rankings and PGA Tour event winners.

The event is set to take place at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. However, the event has not always been played at TPC Sawgrass. It has seen several venue changes since its inception.

In 1974, the inaugural Players Championship was held at Atlanta Country Club in Marietta, Georgia. The following year, 1975, it moved to Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, and then to the East Course at Inverrary Country Club, Lauderhill in 1976.

From 1977 to 1981, the prestigious event was held at Sawgrass Country Club in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. The Sawgrass Country Club was founded in 1974, the same year as the inception of the Players Championship. It started as an 18-hole course before later expanding to a 27-hole course.

In 1982, the event was moved to TPC Sawgrass, Stadium Course, which has remained its home till date. TPC Sawgrass has been in operation for 45 years and has two individual courses– the Stadium Course and the Valley Course. 42 editions of the Players Championship have been held at TPC Sawgrass, and the 43rd is set to kick off on Thursday, March 13.

Players Championship prize purse breakdown

In 2024, Scottie Scheffler won the Players Championship one stroke ahead of the runners-up. He went home with $4.5 million from the $25 million total prize purse. He won the event in 2023 as well and left with the same amount of money.

This year, defending Champion Scheffler will compete against stars such as Ludvig Aberg and Keegan Bradley. This edition also has a $25 million total prize purse with the winner set to get $4.5 million. Meanwhile, the runner-up will leave with $2.75 million.

Here’s a breakdown of how much each player will receive from the total pool:

1st: $4,500,000

2nd: $2,725,000

3rd: $1,725,000

4th: $1,225,000

5th: $1,025,000

6th: $906,250

7th: $843,750

8th: $781,250

9th: $731,250

10th: $681,250

11th: $631,250

12th: $581,250

13th: $531,250

14th: $481,250

15th: $456,250

16th: $431,250

17th: $406,250

18th: $381,250

19th: $356,250

20th: $331,250

21st: $306,250

22nd: $281,250

23rd: $261,250

24th: $241,250

25th: $221,250

26th: $201,250

27th: $193,750

28th: $186,250

29th: $178,750

30th: $171,250

31st: $163,750

32nd: $156,250

33rd: $148,750

34th: $142,500

35th: $136,250

36th: $130,000

37th: $123,750

38th: $118,750

39th: $113,750

40th: $108,750

41st: $103,750

42nd: $98,750

43rd: $93,750

44th: $88,750

45th: $83,750

46th: $78,750

47th: $73,750

48th: $69,750

49th: $66,250

50th: $64,250

51st: $62,750

52nd: $61,250

53rd: $60,250

54th: $59,250

55th: $58,750

56th: $58,250

57th: $57,750

58th: $57,250

59th: $56,750

60th: $56,250

61st: $55,750

62nd: $55,250

63rd: $54,750

64th: $54,250

65th: $53,750

66th: $53,250

67th: $52,750

68th: $52,250

69th: $51,750

70th: $51,250

71st: $50,750

72nd: $50,250

73rd: $49,750

74th: $49,250

75th: $48,750

76th: $48,250

77th: $47,750

78th: $47,250

79th: $46,750

80th: $46,250

81st: $45,750

82nd: $45,250

