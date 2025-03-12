Is there a cut at The Players Championship 2025? Everything you need to know

This weekend, all eyes will be on TPC Sawgrass for the Players Championship. One of the biggest events of the year, this tournament has often been sarcastically called golf's fifth Major tournament. It features a stacked field that is designed to be a who's who of the PGA Tour.

Ad

There will be 144 total players in the field, which is one of the largest field sizes for a Signature Event. How many of those 144 will make it to the final two rounds on Saturday and Sunday with a chance at the prize?

Does the Players Championship have a cut?

The Players Championship has a cut. It is one of three Signature Events that features a cut, including the Genesis Invitational and the Memorial Tournament. The majority of these elevated events don't so the stacked field is present all throughout. However, those fields are usually roughly half the size of the Players' field.

Ad

Trending

The cut is never the same, but it does attempt to be similar every time. At the Players, the top 65 players, including ties, will make the cut and play the rest of the weekend.

Just like other tournaments, this will be done following the second round. If there are 13 players tied at three under and that's the cut, they would all make it even if that meant more than 65 players played the last two rounds.

Ad

Usually, the field size is cut roughly in half as there are often a number of ties to take into account.

Who has the best odds of winning the Players Championship?

The players who make the cut, in principle, all have a chance to win the tournament. While there is sometimes a large disparity between the leaders and those just ahead of the cut, they do get two more rounds to make a run.

Ad

According to the odds, the person with the best chance to win is Scottie Scheffler. He has won the last two Players Championships and is the only person to ever repeat.

Here are the rest of the top contenders per CBS Sports. They all have strong chances of making the cut:

Scottie Scheffler +360

Rory McIlroy +800

Collin Morikawa +1600

Xander Schauffele +1600

Ludvig Aberg +2000

Justin Thomas +2000

Hideki Matsuyama +3000

Patrick Cantlay +3500

Tommy Fleetwood +3500

Shane Lowry +4000

Russell Henley +4500

Sungjae Im +5500

Sepp Straka +5500

Keegan Bradley +5500

Sam Burns +6000

Wyndham Clark +6000

Corey Conners +6500

Jason Day +6500

Maverick McNealy +6500

Tony Finau +7000

Viktor Hovland +7000

Si Woo Kim +7000

Daniel Berger +7000

Min Woo Lee +7500

Robert MacIntyre +7500

Jordan Spieth +8000

Tom Kim +8000

Will Zalatoris +8000

A win for Scheffler would be the first of the 2025 season following a historic year in 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback