7 funniest scenes from the Shrek franchise

The Shrek franchise is an iconic movie series for all ages. Released in 2001, and winning the first-ever Academy Award for an animated feature film, it was also a box office success. According to The Numbers, the entire Shrek franchise has amassed over $4 billion in global box office earnings.

Right from the first movie when Shrek is introduced to Donkey, up to the latest movie with Puss in Boot's shenanigans, Shrek is filled with hilarious sequences.

While DreamWorks has hinted at the release of a fifth Shrek movie with no confirmed dates, fans are left to rewatch the series in anticipation. The following scenes are some of the funniest in the Shrek franchise and will make viewers go back to watch them again.

Disclaimer: The following list in the article is based purely on the author's opinion.

Donkey and Shrek meeting, Donkey charming the dragon and five more of the funniest scenes in the Shrek franchise

1) "Do you know the Muffin Man?"

Gingerbread Man was threatened by Lord Farquaad. (Image via Apple TV)

When Gingerbread Man is taken captive by Lord Farquaad's goons, he is threatened by the lord to give up information about the other fairytale beings. As the Gingerbread Man is about to tell Farquaad something useful, a magic mirror is brought into the dungeon. A hilarious back-and-forth of "Do you know the Muffin Man?" takes place between the two just before this interruption.

This scene also has the iconic "Not the gumdrop buttons!" line which viewers will not forget and will use these references for a long time with other Shrek fans.

2) Donkey and Shrek meeting for the first time

Shrek is introduced to Donkey. (Image via Apple TV)

When Shrek is making signs for outsiders to keep away from his swamp, he meets with Donkey, a talking donkey who is looking to escape from Farquaad's guards. As Shrek scares the guards away, Donkey realizes he could be friends with him, and immediately shows his true, talkative self which annoys Shrek. This exchange is the first introduction to both the main characters in the Shrek franchise.

This is also the scene where Shrek is met with somebody who is not repulsed by him for the first time, making this an equally wholesome watch.

3) Donkey charming the dragon

A still from Shrek, when Donkey charms the dragon. (Image via Apple TV)

When Shrek and Donkey embark on a quest that Lord Farquaad is supposed to undertake, they come across a castle where Princess Fiona is trapped. She is captive in the tallest tower and is guarded by a dragon that breathes fire. As Shrek prepares himself with armor to rescue the princess, Donkey tries to look for the stairs.

He comes across the 'girl-dragon' and tries to charm her with compliments about her teeth and breath. Enamored by Donkey, she takes him along as he screams for help. This is one of the funniest scenes in the Shrek franchise as their relationship is shown throughout the series.

4) Puss in Boots sad eyes

Puss with his sad eyes, an iconic scene from the Shrek franchise. (Image via Apple TV)

In Shrek 2, when Fiona's parents find out that she has married an ogre, they are upset and try to have Shrek attacked through various means. One of them is Puss in Boots, a cat in a hat and boots, played by Antonio Banderas. In their first encounter, Puss attacks Shrek and tells him that it is Fiona's father who put him up to the task.

However, when he understands that Shrek is pure of heart, he offers to accompany him till he can save his life. He immediately changes his mind when he sees Puss's sad eyes and picks him up to take him along.

5) Shrek and Donkey transform

Human Shrek and stallion Donkey waving goodbye to the people they stole from. (Image via Apple TV)

When Shrek and Donkey are presented with the Happily Ever After potion, they are transformed the next day into a human, and a stallion. The scene opens with three maids admiring the now-human Shrek. A hilarious scene ensues as they fool a father and son traveling in their carriage to give up their clothes for him to wear.

Another comedic angle is when Puss reads the side effects of the potion while looking at Donkey, who transforms into a stallion. Fans of the Shrek franchise will find this to be a memorable scene.

6) King Harold's final moments

King Harold taking his final breaths. (Image via Apple TV)

In Shrek the Third, Fiona's father, King Harold, who is a frog, is on his deathbed after a long illness. The somber scene starts with the king assuring both Fiona and Shrek that he is proud to call him his son and announces that he is next in line to be king. He expresses his refusal to take up the throne and is met with information that Arthur could be the next king.

The bleak scene is seasoned with comedic treatment as the king dies and comes back to life multiple times, miring his family in confusion. This is often seen in the Shrek franchise, where subversive humor is used generously.

7) Puss in Boots as a housecat

Puss letting himself go in the third movie of the Shrek franchise. (Image via Apple TV)

Released in 2010, Shrek Forever After sees him get into a devious contract with Rumpelstiltskin, transporting him into a world where ogres are hunted. Moreover, in the alternate world, he never meets Fiona or any of his friends and must find a way back. As he looks for Fiona, he is met with Puss, a pampered and spoiled housecat, and their conversation is one of the most hilarious scenes in the Shrek franchise.

Apart from these scenes, some more honorable mentions from the Shrek franchise are Fiona beating up the Robin Hood crew and the Princesses' battle scene with Snow White, Cinderella, Rapunzel, and Sleeping Beauty.

