10 iconic Shrek quotes that have become cult classics

Shrek is one of the most loved characters in the world of animation. The American fantasy comedy films from the franchise have entertained viewers of all ages and are loosely based on the 1990 children's picture book by William Steig.

The films trace the journey of Shrek, an ogre, and his friend Donkey as they set out to find love, acceptance, and honor.

The multidimensional characters, surprising storylines, and witty dialogues led to the popularity of the films, which have several sequels and spin-offs. Written by William Steig, Terry Rossio, Ted Elliott, and others, the dialogues help the story move forward and humanize the characters.

10 quotes from Shrek you will instantly recognize

1) "Some of you may die, but it's a sacrifice I am willing to make." - Lord Farquaad

Lord Farquaad in the movie (Image via DreamWorks Animation)

The evil Lord Farquaad attempts to rescue Princess Fiona by sending his troops to face a dragon in the first movie. He utters this famous quote during his speech to the troops. The quote demonstrates his cruel intentions and inherent narcissism.

2) "If you really love her, you'll let her go." - Fairy Godmother

The malicious Fairy Godmother delivered this quote in the second movie of the franchise. After the ogre turns human, the Fairy Godmother tries to convince him that Fiona has left him for Prince Charming. However, it turns out to be a fabrication on the Godmother's part to separate the two lovers.

3) "Do you think he's compensating for something?" - Shrek

When the ogre and Donkey finally reach Duloc Castle, they marvel at the height and size of the palace in the first movie. At that moment, the ogre remarks about the qualities of the castle, asking Donkey if "he's compensating for something." An adult innuendo, the line is a testament to the universal appeal of these animated films.

4) "Ogres are like onions. Ogres have layers...onions have layers." - Shrek

During a particular conversation with his best friend, Donkey, the ogre has trouble opening up in the first movie. At that moment, to describe his inability to elaborate, he compares ogres to onions, denoting the depth he hides behind his fart and burp jokes.

5) "For five minutes…can you not be yourself?" - Shrek

Donkey's boredom pushes the ogre off the edge. While traveling to the kingdom of Far, Far Away, Donkey entertains himself by smacking his lips together to make a popping sound, much to the annoyance of the green ogre. Fans have since used this quote to describe someone with the habit of being bothersome since the release of the first movie in 2001.

6) "That'll do, Donkey. That'll do." - Shrek

Donkey is a character with an anxious disposition. Every time Donkey does anything brave, the ogre uses this quote to simply congratulate him on his efforts. A recurring line throughout the four films, this quote is one of the most memorable lines according to fans since its inception in the first movie.

7) "I like that boulder. That is a nice boulder." - Donkey

A still from the movie franchise (Image via DreamWorks Animation)

This quote is Donkey's attempt at making up for a mistake from the first film. Donkey insults the ogre's swamp unknowingly. However, when he realizes who it belongs to, he overcompensates by complimenting everything in his sight, including a lone boulder on the side of a hill.

8) "Do the roar!" - Butter Pants

In Shrek Forever After, the final movie, the ogre transforms into a social icon after accepting his life in Far, Far Away. But as his presence is normalized amongst humans, people flock to him to fulfill their requests. Butter Pants is a young boy with one such request. However, he despises the boy for his nagging attitude and the roar he lets out is a genuine one.

9) "I'm making waffles!" - Donkey

Donkey's natural lovely persona is in full view in this dialogue. His humor is one of the most important elements of these animated films. Inviting himself to the ogre's swamp, Donkey tells him of the delights of having a friend over as it ends with waffles as breakfast in the very first film.

10) "What are you doing in my swamp?" - Shrek

In the first film, the ogre is constantly annoyed by visitors. Be it mystical creatures, being summoned to Farquaad's court, or Donkey, his peace is always at risk. He exclaims this well-known quote every time he is disturbed. Interestingly, the line recurs in Shrek Forever After, the final movie, when he gets human visitors as they are no longer afraid of him.

The dialogues in the franchise have carved a special place in the hearts of fans for their remarkable brilliance and humor. To revisit the love for this franchise, watch Shrek 2 in cinemas for a week from April 12, 2024.