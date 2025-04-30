Why did Nick betray June? The emotional twist many fans didn’t see coming in The Handmaid's Tale season 6

The Handmaid's Tale season 6 episode 6 serves up one of the most emotionally shattering moments of the last season when Nick Blaine makes a choice that will change his dynamic with June forever.

Since its premiere in 2017, The Handmaid's Tale has dramatized the harsh realities of existence under a theocratic state, where the freedoms of women are taken away and survival may cost one her very sense of morality.

Adapted from Margaret Atwood's book of the same name, the Hulu drama has been lauded for its strong performances, particularly Elisabeth Moss as June Osborne, and its unnerving portrayal of a dystopian America governed by Gilead.

Now, in The Handmaid's Tale season 6, the game is more on the line than ever before as characters are making desperate decisions that have irreversible outcomes.

Throughout the years, Nick Blaine has been a multifaceted and frequently troubled character: at one time a Gilead enforcer, later an underground ally of the resistance, and consistently a character emotionally invested in June.

His connection has held up amid war, estrangement, and political upheaval, but The Handmaid's Tale season 6 demands an accounting. When Nick betrays the resistance and, by implication, June, the betrayal is made to feel like a culmination of seasons of rupture, and its emotional impact echoes throughout the narrative.

Nick betrayed June in The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 because he was cornered by Commander Wharton and chose self-preservation over loyalty, revealing Mayday’s plan to protect himself.

Exploring in detail the reason behind Nick's betrayal of June in The Handmaid's Tale season 6

Nick's betrayal isn't presented as an easy-to-understand act of evil or a calculated move to join forces with Gilead; instead, it stems from pressure and fear. In The Handmaid’s Tale, season 6, Nick betrayed June after being cornered by High Commander Wharton, who challenged him to explain why he was at Jezebel's and why his behavior was suspicious.

With June patiently waiting in the car for a safe passage, Nick has little leeway. Commander Wharton's suspicions are clear, and the threat implicit is dire; further silence will result in death, perhaps on the Wall.

Instead of deflecting or denying, Nick reveals Mayday's intended attack on Jezebel's. Instead of showing his moment on screen, its effects appear a little later, when Wharton subsequently discloses his awareness of the scheme later in the show.

Nick's admission seems to be a desperate attempt to protect himself from immediate harm, a strategic ploy to gain time or deflect suspicion. It's a decision based not on ideology but on survival.

June feels the emotional toll of Nick's betrayal. Across six seasons, Nick has been one of the few constants in her life, someone who, despite his complicity in Gilead, provides her with love, protection, and a connection to her past.

In betraying her trust, Nick doesn't just ruin a mission; he cuts the emotional lifeline that's anchored both of them through years of turmoil in The Handmaid's Tale season 6.

What did June do in The Handmaid’s Tale season 6?

June, who is oblivious initially to Nick's revelation, continues with the belief that he is still an ally. She and Moira, in a perilous mission earlier in the episode, return to Gilead to bring the women at Jezebel's notice about the coming Mayday operation in The Handmaid's Tale season 6.

June, after a fatal run-in with a guard, is smuggled inside Commander Lawrence's vehicle and concealed by Serena Joy, who has now revealed a more nuanced loyalty.

As things unfold, June finds herself taking refuge in a closet with Nick as Commander Wharton shows up at Serena's residence. Listening in on Wharton's talk regarding the leaked Mayday plan, June is left shocked to find out that Nick was the one who leaked it in The Handmaid's Tale season 6.

The scene is emotionally devastating and makes her question everything she thought she knew about Nick's loyalty. When Nick subsequently pleads with her to flee with him to Paris, a scheme he had already set in motion, June's silence is deafening. Her purpose has ever been the rescue of Hannah and the dismantling of Gilead.

Nick's treachery threatens not only that purpose but ensures that their love connection cannot override his self-preservation instinct.

Interested viewers can watch The Handmaid's Tale season 6 on Hulu.

